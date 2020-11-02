Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold this week with an interesting round of games as Zenit Saint Petersburg take on Lazio in a Group F fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium. The two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the group and will be equally determined to win this game.

Lazio have four points from their two Champions League games this season and secured an exhilarating 4-3 victory against Torino in the Serie A over the weekend. The Italian outfit has an excellent side and holds the upper hand in this game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg, on the other hand, have squandered their positive start to the season and have lost both their games in the UEFA Champions League. The Russian giants did manage a convincing 2-0 victory against Khimki in their previous game and will need all three points from this fixture.

The Man of the Moment - Alexander Erokhin! 👑



📽️ https://t.co/3G16FkVgpdpic.twitter.com/iWqObDWVV4 — FC Zenit in English✨ (@fczenit_en) November 1, 2020

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Lazio and Zenit Saint Petersburg have never faced each other in an official European fixture in the past. The two sides are perfectly capable of wreaking havoc on their day and will want to put their best foot forward this week.

Lazio are a resurgent force at the moment and will be filled to the brim with confidence after a string of positive results. Zenit Saint Petersburg seem to be struggling with their hectic schedule and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Zenit Saint Petersburg form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Lazio form guide: W-D-W-W-L

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Lazio Team News

Zenit Saint Petersburg need a victory in this game

Zenit Saint Petersburg

Zenit Saint Petersburg will be unable to field Malcom against Lazio. Sardar Azmoun is not fully fit at the moment and remains a doubt for this game. Wendel has joined the club from Sporting Lisbon and is set to start for Zenit Saint Petersburg this weekend.

Injured: Malcom

Doubtful: Sardar Azmoun

Suspended: None

Lazio have a depleted squad

Lazio

Lazio have several injuries to account for in their squad and will have to be careful against Zenit Saint Petersburg. Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto, and Stefan Radu are currently injured and have been ruled out of this game. Luis Alberto has tested positive for the coronavirus and both Manuel Lazzari and Djavan Anderson are currently in quarantine.

Injured: Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto, Stefan Radu, Djavan Anderson, Luis Alberto, Manuel Lazzari, Gonzalo Escalante, Denis Vavro

Doubtful: Adam Marusic

Suspended: None

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Lazio Predicted XI

Zenit Saint Petersburg Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Douglas Santos, Dejan Lovren, Yaroslav Rakitskiy, Vyacheslav Karavaev; Yuri Zhirkov, Wendel, Magomed Ozdoev, Aleksandr Erokhin; Sebastian Driussi, Artem Dzyuba

How about that for a comeback? 😯



⏱️ 90+4: Torino 3⃣-2⃣ Lazio

⏱️ Full time: Torino 3⃣-4⃣ Lazio#UCL pic.twitter.com/zpSQCkcMut — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 1, 2020

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Thomas Strakosha; Patric, Francisco Acerbi, Nicolo Armini; Mohamed Salim Fares, Danilo Cataldi, Lucas Leiva, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Patric; Ciro Immobile, Joaquin Correa

Zenit Saint Petersburg vs Lazio Prediction

Both Lazio and Zenit Saint Petersburg rested several key players over the weekend in a bid to navigate what is set to become a hectic schedule. The likes of Artem Dzyuba and Ciro Immobile will be fresh for this game and will look to give a cutting edge to their respective teams.

Lazio have an array of attacking players in the final third and will want to seize the initiative in this game. The Italian side can be a lethal force at its best and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Zenit Saint Petersburg 0-2 Lazio

