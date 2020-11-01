Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Atletico Madrid resume their UEFA Champions League campaign this week with a Group A fixture against Russian outfit Lokomotiv Moscow at the Lokomotiv Stadium. Both sides have endured mixed starts to this season's Champions League and have a point to prove in this game.

Lokomotiv Moscow are currently in sixth place in the Russian Premier League standings and are yet to win a game in this edition of the UEFA Champions League. The Moscow-based outfit impressed in a 2-1 defeat against reigning European champions Bayern Munich last week, however, and will want to take something away from this game.

Atletico Madrid recovered from their astonishing 4-0 loss against Bayern Munich last month with a crucial 3-2 victory against Austrian side RB Salzburg. Diego Simeone's men have flattered to deceive over the past few months and cannot afford to drop points in this game.

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid Head-to-Head

Lokomotiv Moscow and Atletico Madrid have faced each other on a total of six occasions in the past. Atletico Madrid have been the dominant side in this fixture and have won five games against Lokomotiv Moscow since the turn of the century.

The previous meeting between these two sides took place in the UEFA Champions League last year. Atletico Madrid won both matches against Lokomotiv Moscow last year by a 2-0 margin and will look to replicate the result this week.

Lokomotiv Moscow form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Atletico Madrid form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid Team News

Lokomotive Moscow have a strong squad

Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow have several injury concerns at the moment and will be unable to avail the services of Boris Rotenberg, Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, and Vladislav Ignatjev in this game. The Russian side has to be at its best to stand a chance in this game.

Injured: Boris Rotenberg, Dmitri Barinov, Mikhail Lysov, Vedran Corluka, Stanislav Magkeev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Diego Costa is currently injured

Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid will have to do without a few key players against Lokomotiv Moscow this week. Diego Costa and Sime Vrsaljko have been ruled out of this game and are yet to resume their training sessions. Yannick Carrasco also remains a doubt going into this game.

Injured: Diego Costa, Sime Vrsaljko

Doubtful: Yannick Carrasco

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid Predicted XI

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Guilherme Marinato; Maciej Rybus, Murilo Cerqueira, Vitali Lystsov, Dmitri Zhivoglyadov; Aleksei Miranchuk, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Daniil Kulikov, Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Eder, Fyodor Smolov

Atletico Madrid Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jan Oblak; Kieran Trippier, Jose Gimenez, Mario Hermoso, Renan Lodi; Vitolo, Koke, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Lemar; Luis Suarez, Joao Felix

Lokomotiv Moscow vs Atletico Madrid Prediction

Atletico Madrid have a formidable squad but Diego Simeone's famed defensive tactics are yet to yield consistent results for this side. The Spanish giants are heavily reliant on Joao Felix for his creative impetus in the final third and will need the Portuguese prodigy to take the reins yet again this week.

Lokomotiv Moscow have suffered three consecutive defeats in all competitions and will have to return to their best to secure a positive result this week. Atletico Madrid have not been at their best this season but might be able to clinch a victory against their struggling Russian opposition.

Prediction: Lokomotiv Moscow 1-2 Atletico Madrid

