FC Midtjylland vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The UEFA Champions League is back in action this week as Ajax Amsterdam take on Danish side FC Midtjylland at the MCH Arena in Jutland on Tuesday. Both sides are in desperate need of a victory and will want to make a statement in this game.

Ajax have taken the Eredivisie by storm this season but are yet to make a mark on the European front. The Dutch giants raced to a 2-0 lead against Atalanta last week but crumbled in the second half to hand the Italians a draw.

FC Midtjylland, on the other hand, enjoyed a successful domestic campaign last year but have struggled to build on their promising resurgence in recent weeks. The Danish outfit needs a victory to keep its Champions League dream alive and will need a miracle against an in-form Ajax side.

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Head-to-Head

FC Midtjylland and Ajax have never played against each other in an official UEFA Champions League fixture. The two sides are dominant forces in their respective domestic leagues and will want to win this historic encounter.

The two clubs have faced each other on a few occasions in the UEFA Youth League, however, and will be well aware of the talent available to both sides. Ajax have not been at their best in Europe this season and have a point to prove in this game.

FC Midtjylland form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Ajax form guide: W-D-W-L-W

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Team News

FC Midtjylland will have to be at their best

FC Midtjylland

FC Midtjylland will have to do without Kristian Dirks Riis and Oliver Olsen going into this game. The Danish side cannot afford to slip up against Ajax and is likely to field a defensive line-up at the MCH Arena.

Injured: Kristian Dirks Riis, Oliver Olsen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Star midfielder Mohammed Kudus is currently injured for Ajax and will not play a part in this fixture. Nicolas Tagliafico and veteran striker Klaas Jan Huntelaar have also picked up knocks and might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Mohammed Kudus

Doubtful: Nicolas Tagliafico, Klaas Jan Huntelaar

Suspended: None

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Predicted XI

FC Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesper Hansen; Joel Andersson, Erik Sviatchenko, Alexander Scholz, Paulinho; Jens-Lys Cajuste, Frank Onyeka, Evander; Awer Mabil, Sory Kaba, Pione Sisto

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Daley Blind, Lisandro Martinez; Davy Klaassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Quincy Promes, Antony; Lassina Traore

FC Midtjylland vs Ajax Prediction

FC Midtjylland did show a few indications of their attacking prowess against Liverpool last week but will have to take it up a notch to stand a chance in this fixture. Ajax have a fluid style of play and are likely to dominate the ball in this game.

The Dutch giants have scored an astonishing 25 goals in their last five matches and are one of the most prolific teams in Europe at the moment. Ajax have a formidable squad and are the favourites to win this fixture.

Prediction: FC Midtjylland 0-3 Ajax

