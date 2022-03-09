Barcelona vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Barcelona play host to Galatasaray at the Camp Nou in the first leg of their last-16 clash on Thursday.

The La Liga giants had to see off the threat of Napoli in the playoff round, while the visitors head into the game on the back of a first-placed finish in the group stages.

High-flying Barcelona had to dig deep as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 victory over a resilient Elche side in La Liga last Sunday.

Xavi’s men have now won each of their last four games, while they remain unbeaten in eight straight games in all competitions.

They will now look to keep the juggernaut rolling in the Europa League, where they claimed a 5-3 aggregate victory over Italian side Napoli in the playoff round.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, enjoyed an unbeaten journey in the group stages, claiming 12 points from six games to finish top of Group E.

The Turkish giants head into Thursday’s game fresh off the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Konyaspor last time out.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming two wins and two draws in that time.

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Head-To-Head

Barcelona boast a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming three wins from the last four meetings between the sides. The Turkish side managed one victory in that time.

Barcelona Form Guide: D-W-W-W-W

Galatasaray Form Guide: D-D-W-W-L

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Team News

Barcelona

Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti and Alejandro Balde all continue their spells on the sidelines through injuries. Teenage sensation Gavi will serve his one-match suspension.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto, Samuel Umtiti, Alejandro Balde

Suspended: Gavi

Galatasaray

Ex-Barcelona man Arda Turan will play no part in Thursday’s game due to a groin problem.

Injured: Arda Turan

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen; Serginio Dest, Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique, Jordi Alba; Pedri, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong; Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-5-1): Inaki Pena; Omar Elabdellaoui, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick Van Aanholt; Erick Pulgar; Berkan Kutlu; Olimpiu Morutan, Ryan Babel, Kerem Akturkoglu; Mostafa Mohamed

Barcelona vs Galatasaray Prediction

After stumbling into the new year, Barcelona appear to have found their rhythm once again and head into Thursday’s game on an eight-game unbeaten run, including four straight victories.

Looking at the gulf in class and quality between the two sides, we are tipping Barcelona to come away with a vital first-leg victory.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Galatasaray

