Barcelona vs Inter Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th October 2022

The UEFA Champions League features another massive fixture between two European giants this week as Inter Milan lock horns with Xavi's Barcelona side in a crucial encounter at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Preview

Inter Milan are currently in seventh place in the Serie A standings and have been plagued by inconsistency so far this season. The Nerazzurri edged Sassuolo to an important 2-1 victory over the weekend and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are at the top of the La Liga table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this year. The Blaugrana held their nerve to secure a 1-0 victory against Celta Vigo in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Inter Milan on the European stage and have won eight out of the 15 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Inter Milan's three victories.

Barcelona's defeat against Inter Milan last week was only their second loss against the Nerazzurri in the UEFA Champions League - they have never lost consecutive games against Inter Milan in the competition.

Inter Milan have lost every UEFA Champions League match that they have ever played at the Camp Nou and have failed to find the back of the net in four of these matches.

Barcelona have suffered only one defeat in their 17 home games against Italian opponents in the UEFA Champions League but did lose to Juventus in 2020.

Inter Milan's previous away victory against a Spanish opponent in the UEFA Champions League came against Valencia in 2004.

Barcelona have lost only three of their last 44 home matches in the UEFA Champions League, with all three defeats coming during the Ronald Koeman era.

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Prediction

Barcelona have experienced a slump after the international break and have a few issues to address ahead of the game. The Catalans cannot afford to slip into the Europa League this season and have a point to prove this week.

Inter Milan are set to employ another low block and hit their opponents on the counter. Barcelona have the home advantage this week, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Inter Milan

Barcelona vs Inter Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Robert Lewandowski to score - Yes

