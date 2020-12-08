Barcelona vs Juventus combined XI | Champions League 2020-21

With both teams already having booked their spots in the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, Barcelona and Juventus will round off their group stage campaign on Tuesday when they face off at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona currently sit on top of Group G, having won all five of their previous fixtures. Juventus are currently second, 3 points off the top, with a win by 3 goals or more guaranteeing them top spot in the group.

The game on Tuesday will be the 13th meeting of these two European heavyweights. Barcelona currently have the edge over the Italian champions, with five wins to Juventus' three. But Andrea Pirlo's side have the firepower to cause the Catalans major problems. The fixture pits the two defining stars of the 21st century against each other again.

Both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have had shaky starts to their domestic seasons, but the superstars will look to put on a show when they come up against each other on Tuesday.

Juventus, who currently sit 4th on the Serie A table, beat city rivals Torino 2-1 on Saturday, whereas Barcelona, who suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Cadiz on the weekend, are currently 9th in the La Liga.

Tuesday's fixture is sure to be an exciting one as both teams will want a win to cap off the group stages. On that note, let's take a look at the best combined XI from Barcelona and Juventus.

Goalkeeper

Marc-Andre ter Stegen (Barcelona)

Marc-Andre ter Stegen missed the start of the season through injury

Although Juventus' Wojciech Szczesny has drastically improved as a goalkeeper over the years, it would be had to pick too many people over ter Stegen. The German shot-stopper has established himself as one of the world's best 'keepers since joining Barcelona from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014.

The 28-year old returned from injury in early November and has only played in 6 games this season. But the shot-stopper has conceded just once in his two Champions League games and will hope to keep a clean sheet against Juventus on Tuesday.