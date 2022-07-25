Barcelona vs Juventus Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th July | Club Friendlies 2022

Club football makes a return with a clash between two European giants this week as Barcelona lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an intriguing match at the Cotton Bowl on Tuesday.

Barcelona vs Juventus Preview

Juventus finished in fourth place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Bianconeri eased past Guadalajara by a comfortable 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Barcelona, on the other hand, secured a second-place finish in the La Liga table and have shown a considerable degree of improvement under Xavi. The Catalan outfit edged arch-rivals to an important 1-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Barcelona vs Juventus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Barcelona have an impressive record against Juventus and have won five out of the nine matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' two victories.

Barcelona managed only 73 points from their 38 matches in La Liga last season - their lowest tally in the competition in over 14 years.

Juventus managed to secure 70 points from their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - their lowest points tally since the 2010-11 campaign.

Barcelona's 1-0 victory against Real Madrid last week represented their second consecutive victory against Los Blancos, with the previous game ending in an impressive 4-0 scoreline for the Catalans.

Juventus ended their Serie A campaign on a poor note, losing their last three matches in the competition and collecting only one point during this period.

Barcelona have scored 11 goals in their four matches on their pre-season tour so far and have grown in stature over the past month.

Barcelona vs Juventus Prediction

Barcelona have been impressive under Xavi and have made several excellent moves in the transfer market. The likes of Raphinha and Ansu Fati were impressive against Real Madrid and will look to make their mark this week.

Juventus are in need of a rebuild at the moment and have plenty of work to do in the coming months. Barcelona are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Juventus

Barcelona vs Juventus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Barcelona

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Barcelona to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raphinha to score - Yes

