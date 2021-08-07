Barcelona vs Juventus: Where to watch in India, USA and UK

Barcelona kick off their new post-Messi era with an important fixture this weekend as they host Juventus at the Camp Nou on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus have not been at their best over the past year and have plenty of work to do this season. The Bianconeri can pack a punch on their day and will rely on Cristiano Ronaldo to pull off a victory this weekend.

With Lionel Messi unavailable, Ronald Koeman will need several players to step up and fill the void. Barcelona have plenty of talent in their ranks but cannot afford to let their guard down against a strong Juventus side.

This Sunday, from 12pm CEST, Leo Messi will appear at a press conference



You can follow it LIVE on https://t.co/A1WiJBXvhL pic.twitter.com/FQot4H5Kct — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 7, 2021

Barcelona vs Juventus Team News

Memphis Depay could start against VfB Stuttgart

Barcelona

Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Oscar Mingueza are representing Spain at the Olympics and will be unable to feature in this game. Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and Marc-Andre ter Stegen are currently recovering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out of this match.

Ilaix Moriba's contract negotiations have stalled and the youngster will remain unavailable for this match. Sergio Aguero has been training with the squad and could make his Barcelona debut against Juventus.

Injured: Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Marc-Andre ter Stegen

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ilaix Moriba

Juventus have a strong squad

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training with Juventus and is likely to feature at the Camp Nou. Juventus have a fully-fit squad and will want to be at their best against Barcelona.

Dejan Kulusevski scored a goal against Monza last week and is set to be rewarded with a start this weekend. Merih Demiral has left the club and will likely be replaced by Daniele Rugani against Barcelona.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

At what time does the match between Barcelona and Juventus kick off?

India: 9th August 2021, at 1 AM

USA: 8th August 2021, at 3:30 PM (Eastern Standard Time), 2:30 PM (Central Standard Time), 12:30 PM (Pacific Standard Time)

UK: 8th August 2021, at 8:30 PM

Putting in the grind for the Gamper 💪⚽️



📸 https://t.co/2yJoEDbcrZ pic.twitter.com/kRGFOfkGVP — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) August 5, 2021

Where and how to watch RB Salzburg vs Barcelona on TV?

India: Not Available

USA: Not Available

UK: Premier Sports 1

How to watch live streaming of RB Salzburg vs Barcelona?

India: Barca TV+

USA: Barca TV+, ESPN+

UK: BarcaTV+, Premier Player HD

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Football on Facebook? Follow us for the latest updates

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi