Barcelona vs PSG: 5 players to watch out for | UEFA Champions League 2020-21 

Barcelona will welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Camp Nou on Tuesday for the first leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League tie. This is arguably the most marquee tie of the knockout round.

With Barcelona not looking at their best in various competitions, the UEFA Champions League is their most realistic hope of silverware this season. The Blaugrana have not won the 'Big Ears' since 2015, though.

PSG, meanwhile, reached the Champions League final that season, but have not managed to win the competition despite their domestic dominance.

The schedule for this important week! 🔴🔵 #AllezParis — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) February 15, 2021

PSG, however, could be buoyed by their deep run in the competition last season, and may look to go all the way this time.

Barcelona vs PSG: 5 players to watch out for

Both Barcelona and PSG have had largely underwhelming campaigns this season, and find themselves in unfamiliar positions in their respective domestic tables.

Nevertheless, both teams boast a plethora of world-class players in their ranks who could make a difference in this fixture.

On that note, let us have a look at five players from either team to watch out for in this fixture:

Advertisement

#5 Francisco Trincao (Barcelona)

Francisco Trincao has been in fine form for Barcelona this season.

At first glance, it may seem odd to pinpoint a 21-year-old with just four UEFA Champions League starts as a player to watch out for.

However, the Portugal international has starred in the last few weeks for Barcelona, and has been one of their most in-form players.

After coming off the bench to score the winning goal in the Copa del Rey quarter-final against Real Betis, Trincao was handed his first league start last weekend; he rewarded his manager's faith with two well-taken goals.

The former Braga man was arguably the Man of the Match in the Blaugrana's 5-1 victory over Alaves. He could have had a hat-trick but for some fine goalkeeping by Alaves.

Advertisement

He has shown a penchant for accurate shooting from distance, and his fine recent form could see him make another Champions League start.

However, Trincao's relative lack of star power means that the limelight could be on his more illustrious Barcelona teammates on the night.

#4 Angel di Maria (PSG)

Angel di Maria could put Barcelona to the sword.

Angel di Maria has impressed since joining PSG in the summer of 2015. Despite turning 33 last week, the Argentina international is still capable of making a difference on the biggest of stages.

His goal returns have taken a dip this season, but he continues to be as creative as ever; Di Maria has provided 12 assists in 25 games in all competitions.

Di Maria's pace, delivery and dribbling ability means that he possesses an array of weapons to trouble Barcelona. The Blaugrana full-backs will have to perform at an optimum to keep the PSG number 11 at bay.