Barcelona vs Real Madrid: Ranking the 5 greatest goalkeepers in El Clasico history

With Real Madrid and Barcelona having a steep contrast in their league form at the moment, the upcoming El Clasico holds an immense level of importance for both sides. Los Blancos currently occupy second place in La Liga with a game in hand over table-toppers Real Sociedad. On the opposite of the spectrum, Barcelona are struggling to make ends meet, presently sitting in seventh place.

How have Barcelona and Real Madrid performed in the recent El Clasicos?

In the wake of Barcelona's downfall, Real Madrid have pounced on the opportunity to soar past their arch-rivals. As a result, the Blaugrana remain winless in their last four encounters. Barcelona's recent dominance in El Clasico, which was initially established by Pep Guardiola in 2008, is slowly starting to wear off with the club's depreciating form.

While Real Madrid have encountered transitional problems of their own, the inhuman form of Karim Benzema and the consistency of their midfield trio have kept their boat afloat. Subsequently, Los Blancos have reigned supreme in the most recent El Clasicos, winning three in succession. March 2019 was the last time people got to see a Barcelona win an El Clasico, reflecting their calamitous fall from grace.

From Lionel Messi to Cristiano Ronaldo, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have had their fair share of superstars to contest the El Clasico.

With an abundance of talent in all parts of the pitch, it'll take days to just scratch the surface. Tackling one position at a time, let's take a look at five of the best goalkeepers ever to have played in the El Clasico:

#5 Victor Valdes (Barcelona)

Valdes is currently the goalkeeping coach at Barcelona B

Kicking off our list in fifth place is Marc-Andre ter Stegen's predecessor, Victor Valdes. After being thrusted into the first team due to Barcelona's consistent goalkeeping woes, the La Masia graduate quickly made the shot-stopping position his own. Valdes was especially impressive under Pep Guardiola, becoming an integral member of the Catalan's all-conquering Barcelona side.

The Spaniard always used to save his best performances for the biggest occasions, including the El Clasico. He participated in 28 clashes against Real Madrid, emerging victorious on 14 occasions.

LaLiga English @LaLigaEN That feeling when you get past Pique and Puyol... 👀...but then face Victor Valdes! 😩📛 #BarçaValencia That feeling when you get past Pique and Puyol... 👀...but then face Victor Valdes! 😩📛#BarçaValencia https://t.co/qLlYtIX5so

Despite committing bizarre errors on certain occasions, he was famous for conceding a nominal amount of goals during his career. In his 13-year stint with Barcelona, Valdes managed to rack up 536 appearances, keeping a whopping 239 clean sheets in those games. One of the greatest players to have engaged in the El Clasico, indeed.

#4 Ricardo Zamora (Real Madrid)

Zamora played for both Barcelona and Real Madrid (Photo courtsey: Esquire)

Nicknamed El Divino, due to his 'divine' goalkeeping skills, Ricardo Zamora is a significant figure in Real Madrid's history. Having spent time with Catalan giants Espanyol and Barcelona, Zamora switched allegiances in 1930, joining forces with Los Blancos.

The Barcelona-born shot-stopper played a major role in establishing Real Madrid's supremacy early on, guiding them to their first two La Liga titles between 1931-1933. Zamora also faired well in El Clasicos, winning five out of the 10 matches he contested in.

Football Makes History @MakesFootball #OnThisDay in 1901, legendary goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora was born. He guarded the goals at Barca, Real Madrid and Espanyol. He suffered a great deal in a particularly turbulent period in Spanish history. He was jailed, exiled and used in propaganda. #OnThisDay in 1901, legendary goalkeeper Ricardo Zamora was born. He guarded the goals at Barca, Real Madrid and Espanyol. He suffered a great deal in a particularly turbulent period in Spanish history. He was jailed, exiled and used in propaganda. https://t.co/veAdeUFJlE

Having won four titles during his stint with Real Madrid, Zamora departed Spain in 1936 to join Nice, where he eventually played his last ever game. Sometime after his retirement, the trophy given to the goalkeeper who concedes the least number of goals in Liga was named after him, confirming his legendary status.

