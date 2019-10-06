Barcelona vs Sevilla Preview: Predicted XI for Barca | LaLiga 2019/20

Tony Akatugba FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 177 // 06 Oct 2019, 15:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Lionel Messi in action for Barcelona in midweek

Barcelona welcome Sevilla to the Camp Nou in what is expected to be a cracking match. La Blaugrana has overcome that disappointing away loss to Granada by impressive back to back performances. Ernesto Valverde's charges have gone unbeaten in 3 games in all competitions so far and will look to extend the streak.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla travels to Camp Nou with identical league results to Barca, as they have had 4 wins, 2 defeats, and a draw. They are just 2 points off the leaders Real Madrid just like Barca and will look to gain a numerical advantage over the defending champions by upsetting them at the Camp Nou.

Barca has had injury woes this season, with players like Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba spending time on the sidelines. However, the most notable absentee was Lionel Messi, but the Barca legend is now fighting fit.

He completed his first 90 minutes of the season against Inter Milan in midweek, and as always La Pulga was in imperious form. Ernesto Valverde has an impressive array of world-class performers, but he'll need his talisman if his team hopes to retain the LaLiga title.

Sevilla will undoubtedly be wary of Barca and Lionel Messi in particular because they have a horrible record against La Blaugrana, and Messi loves to score against Sevilla. The Barca legend has scored 36 goals against Sevilla, with 21 of those goals coming at the Nou Camp. Also, Barca has beaten Sevilla 82 times in LaLiga, more than any other side.

The last time these sides met, Barca overcame a formidable Sevilla challenge in Andalusia, as Messi and Luis Suarez powered La Blaugrana through. La Pulga scored an impressive hat-trick in that 2-4 encounter.

Team news

Luis Suarez celebrates - He's a man in top form

Clement Lenglet will sit this one out due to suspension, and Samuel Umtiti, as well as Junior Firpo, are out with injury. Ansu Fati and Jordi Alba have been given the green light for this one, and we could see Alba reprise his role at left-back.

Due to Umtiti's absence, we could see Jean-Clair Todibo partner Gerard Pique in defence. The irrepressible Lionel Messi is expected to start once again following his impressive 90-minute stint in midweek.

Advertisement

Samuel Umtiti - Out injured

Junior Firpo - Out injured

Clement Lenglet - Suspended

Predicted XI for Barcelona

Barcelona (4-4-3): Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique, Jean-Clair Todibo, Jordi Alba, Frenkie de Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arthur Melo, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Antoine Griezmann