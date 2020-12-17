Barcelona vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Barcelona are back in action in La Liga this week with a crucial home game against Valencia at the Camp Nou on Saturday. The Catalan giants have been a resurgent force over the past week under Ronald Koeman and will look to build their first winning streak of the season with a victory this weekend.

Valencia have endured a miserable season so far and are currently in a lowly 12th place in the La Liga standings. Los Che lost several players in the summer transfer window and have been a shadow of their former selves this season.

Barcelona have also endured a difficult domestic campaign so far but put in a determined showing against former league-leaders Real Sociedad earlier this week. The Blaugrana have plenty of talent in their ranks and cannot afford to slip up in this fixture.

Barcelona vs Valencia Head-to-Head

Barcelona have a good recent record against Valencia and have won 26 matches out of a total of 53 games played between the two teams. Valencia have managed 12 victories against Barcelona since the turn of the century and can trouble the Catalan giants in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams earlier this year ended in a stunning 2-0 victory for Valencia. Maxi Gomez scored a match-winning brace on the day and will be his side's chief threat going into this game.

Barcelona form guide in La Liga: W-W-L-W-L

Valencia form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-D-W

Barcelona vs Valencia Team News

Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to feature in this game

Barcelona

Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Ansu Fati are currently injured and will not feature against Valencia this weekend. Ousmane Dembele has made progress on his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Pedri put in an excellent shift against Real Sociedad and might be rewarded with a start in this game. Clement Lenglet was rested against the Basque outfit and is likely to partner the in-form Ronald Araujo in Barcelona's defence this weekend.

Injured: Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Ansu Fati

Doubtful: Ousmane Dembele

Suspended: None

Valencia need to take something away from this game

Valencia

Former Barcelona shot-stopper Jasper Cillessen is currently injured and will not be able to play against the Catalans this weekend. Toni Lato and Kevin Gameiro have also been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Jasper Cillessen, Toni Lato, Kevin Gameiro

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barcelona vs Valencia Predicted XI

Barcelona Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marc-Andre ter Stegen; Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Frenkie de Jong; Philippe Coutinho, Pedri, Lionel Messi; Martin Braithwaite

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech; Jose Gaya, Mouctar Diakhaby, Gabriel Paulista, Daniel Wass; Goncalo Guedes, Carlos Soler, Uros Racic, Yunus Musah; Maxi Gomez, Manu Vallejo

Barcelona vs Valencia Prediction

Barcelona have shown positive signs over the past week and hold all the cards going into this game. There are a few concerns regarding the performances of Philippe Coutinho and Antoine Griezmann, however, and the duo will have to step up to the plate in this fixture.

Valencia have not met expectations so far and have suffered from several defensive lapses this season. Barcelona have a formidable squad and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Prediction: Barcelona 3-1 Valencia

