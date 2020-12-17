Nice vs Lyon prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2020-21

The Ligue 1 is back in action this weekend as Lyon take on Nice in an important fixture at the Allianz Riviera Stadium on Saturday. Lyon have been a resurgent force over the last few weeks and will want to win this fixture.

Nice are currently in 11th place in the Ligue 1 standings and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The home side eased past Nimes earlier this week and has a point to prove going into this game.

Lyon have recovered from a sluggish start to the season and are now competing with Lille and Paris Saint-Germain for the top spot. Les Gones slumped to a 2-2 draw against Brest during the week and will want to bounce back against Nice on Saturday.

Nice vs Lyon Head-to-Head

Lyon have an excellent record against Nice and have won 21 matches out of a total of 41 games played between the two sides. Nice have managed only 10 victories against Lyon and will need to be at their best in this game.

The two sides locked horns in a friendly earlier this year and Lyon ran out with a hard-fought 1-0 victory. Nice gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to put in a similar performance this weekend.

Nice form guide in Ligue 1: W-L-D-L-L

Lyon form guide in Ligue 1: D-W-W-W-W

Nice vs Lyon Team News

Nice have a depleted squad

Nice

Racine Coly, Dante, and Myziane Maolida are currently injured and will not be able to feature in this game. Pierre Lees-Melou injured his wrist earlier this week and is unlikely to be risked in this game. Morgan Schneiderlin was sent off against Nimes and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Racine Coly, Dante, Myziane Maolida

Doubtful: Pierre Lees-Melou, Youcef Atal

Suspended: Morgan Schneiderlin

Lyon have a strong squad

Lyon

Lyon do not have any injury concerns this week and will be able to field most of their best players in this game. Thiago Mendes served his suspension against Brest and should return to the squad for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nice vs Lyon Predicted XI

Nice Predicted XI (3-4-3): Walter Daniel Benítez; Stanley Nsoki, Robson Bambu, Flavius Daniliuc; Hassane Kamara, Alexis Trouillet, Khephren Thuram, Jordan Lotomba; Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Amine Gouiri, Rony Lopes

Lyon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Anthony Lopes; Maxwel Cornet, Jason Denayer, Marcelo, Leo Dubois; Houssem Aouar, Thiago Mendes, Lucas Paqueta; Karl Toko Ekambi, Memphis Depay, Tinotenda Kadewere

Nice vs Lyon Prediction

Lyon's impressive winning streak came to a grinding halt against Brest this week and Rudi Garcia will want his charges to return to winning ways in this fixture. Les Gones will want to finish in the top four this season and need to be more consistent in the league.

Nice are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset but have plenty of work to do ahead of this match. With the likes of Memphis Depay and Houssem Aouar in their ranks, Lyon are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Nice 1-3 Lyon

