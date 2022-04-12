Barcelona consider bringing back La Masia graduate - Reports

Barcelona are interested in re-signing former midfielder Xavi Simons from PSG, according to reports.

The Dutch midfielder was considered a damaging loss for La Blaugrana following his departure to the Ligue 1 side in 2019, having graduated from Barca's famed La Masia academy.

There were high expectations for Simons upon his arrival in Paris, but the 18-year-old has barely featured for the senior side, making just nine appearances so far in three years.

With the teenager's contract set to expire this summer, Le Parisien reported that Barcelona are interested in re-signing their former protege, although PSG are keen to keep their starlet at the club.

Although he's had a lack of first-team opportunities, Simons has been turning heads for PSG's U19 side in the UEFA Youth League as captain, picking up four goals and six assists in just seven outings. His team were only knocked out by RB Leipzig when Simons was suspended for the quarter-finals.

Predominatley an attacking midfielder, Simons has found it difficult to dislodge exceptional options ahead of him in the Ligue 1 leaders' first team. But manager Mauricio Pochettino hopes the youngster will stay at Les Parisiens.

The Argentinian manager's decision to leave Simons out of Saturday's matchday squad for his team's 6-1 win over Clermont Foot caused quite a stir in the French capital, but before the game Pochettino said:

"We hope that in the future, young people will be able to have more space to show their qualities"

Xavi Hernandez looking to develop youth options for Barcelona

If the Catalonian club were able to bring their academy graduates back to the club, it would prove that they are going in the right direction on the pitch.

Fellow La Masia graduates Pedri, Gavi and Ronald Araujo have all become first team regulars, and are proof that despite Barca's shortcomings away from the field, they are always willing to give their academy graduates a chance.

Xavi, a La Masia graduate himself, is keen to bring youth into the side following a traumatic few years for the club, and has already proved he is capable of nurturing young talent.

Barca are currently second in La Liga, 12 points behind leaders Real Madrid, and also have a game in hand on their great rivals. They head into Thursday night's Europa League quarter-final second leg against Eintracht Frankfurt 15 matches unbeaten, having drawn the first leg 1-1 in Germany.

