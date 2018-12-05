Barcelona want Real Madrid superstar, Real Madrid join race for Manchester United target and more Real Madrid Transfer news: December 5, 2018

Hello and welcome to the Real Madrid latest transfer news and rumours. Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Blancos!

#4 Eduardo Inda’s take on Madrid transfers

January window is just around the corner and it seems as though Real Madrid have some business to conduct in the winter. According to senior Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, the Galacticos are not only planning for the January window but also the possible change in manager in the summer.

The Galacticos have only just hired Santiago Solari to replace Julen Lopetegui, who was sacked after 14 games in charge. However, according to the Spanish journalist, the Madrid supremo Florentino Perez is not willing to keep Santi Solari as the manager beyond this season.

Inda states that the only way Perez will persist with Solari is if he wins the Champions League with the Galacticos. And the possibility they are looking at is bringing back Mourinho as the head coach with Xabi Alonso as his assistant.

“Florentino does not want Solari unless he wins the Champions League," Inda said.

"The plan next season is to try to bring Mourinho with Xabi Alonso as the assistant manager."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Keylor Navas wants to leave in January due to the great form of Thibaut Courtois.

"Keylor has asked to leave in the month of January," revealed Eduardo Inda. He then added: "The season Courtois is doing is absolutely sensational."

Finally, he lifted the lid on the Isco situation as he states that the Merengues would be willing to negotiate his sale should a club come in with a €150-180 million bid.

"I think with Isco, we are talking about 150 or 180 million because of his age and quality," explains Eduardo Inda.

"In the locker room right now, he does not have the best relationship, especially with the core. Isco thinks that if they [Madrid] make him stay, nothing happens either, because like Solari they [the senior group] are going to throw him out in June,” he concludes.

