Ballon d’Or 2018: 4 facts surrounding Luka Modric’s win that you probably didn’t know

Umid Kumar Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
397   //    04 Dec 2018, 15:50 IST

He has started a new revolution
He has started a new revolution

Luka Modric has done it. The Croatia captain has won the Ballon d’Or for the first time in his career. It was the first of many things as we shall see further down the slide but before that, let’s have a look at what he had to say about his achievement.

The Croat was humble, as usual, and stated that there were no words to describe the occasion. He also brought up the cases of Andres Iniesta and Xavi Hernandez not winning despite deserving it.

“It is difficult to express my emotion and how I feel in words. It is something unique for me. It was very special tonight.

"Maybe in the past, there are some players who could have won the Ballon d'Or like Xavi or Andres Iniesta but people finally now are looking at someone else.”

Modric then added that his year was phenomenal due to captaining Croatia to the final of the World Cup while also helping Real Madrid lift the Champions League last season.

"To win the Champions League and play in the final of the World Cup as captain was amazing and finish with this is... it is difficult for me to chose from those moments.

“I just want to enjoy it."

Of course, he should enjoy it because, after all, he is…

#4 The only one to break the Ronaldo and Messi duopoly

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had dominated the proceedings for the last 10 years. Starting from 2008, no player could topple the duopoly of the Argentine and the Portuguese.

Some did come close. In 2010, Andres Iniesta made a strong claim while in 2013, Frank Ribery was inches away from it.

But none of them could go all the way until the former Tottenham Hotspur man won the accolade last night to also become the…

