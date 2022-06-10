Barcelona will launch move to secure ‘bomb signing’ as soon as they close Lewandowski deal: Reports

Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly preparing a 'bomb signing' as soon as they close the Robert Lewandowski deal.

According to Spanish journalist Manu Sainz, Barcelona will turn their attentions to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva after securing Robert Lewandowski's signature.

Sainz has reported that the four-time Premier League winner is completely aware of the interest from the Catalan giants.

As reported by Sports Illustrated last month, the Portuguese international wants to quit the Cityzens this transfer window, having failed to move on last summer despite the desire to do so.

It was reported that the reason behind Silva looking to make a move to Spain was his desire to live close to his family.

His wish could come true this summer with Spanish giants Barcelona said to be plotting a move for the Portuguese.

The Catalan giants' interest in Silva could be the reason why the Blaugrana are so keen to part ways with Frenkie de Jong this summer.

Manu Sainz @Manu_Sainz El Barça prepara un fichaje bomba. Su nombre es Bernardo Silva. En cuanto cierre el tema Lewandowski se lanzará a por el crack portugués. El mediapunta del Manchester City ya sabe de ese interés… El Barça prepara un fichaje bomba. Su nombre es Bernardo Silva. En cuanto cierre el tema Lewandowski se lanzará a por el crack portugués. El mediapunta del Manchester City ya sabe de ese interés…

As per Marca, the Dutchman has been subject to a bid worth €60 million plus add-ons from Manchester United.

De Jong's move to Old Trafford could very well pave the way for Bernardo Silva's move to Camp Nou.

Bernardo Silva has been an absolute phenomenon for Manchester City over the years since signing for them from Monaco in 2017.

He has won a total of 11 trophies with the Sky Blues, including four Premier League titles.

The Portuguese international has been named in the PFA Team of the Year twice and was named the Manchester City Player of the Year once.

Capable of playing anywhere in midfield as well as on the flanks, Silva has been a key player for Pep Guardiola.

A gifted player in terms of technical ability, Silva also stands out due to his incredible work rate.

Losing him would be a massive blow to the Cityzens and a major boost to Barcelona.

Can Barcelona afford to sign Bernanrdo Silva?

According to The Mirror, Barcelona find themselves in an alarming situation financially. And, as per Barca Universal, that is the reason behind them wanting to sell Frenkie de Jong this summer.

As per The Daily Mail, they cannot even register Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen due to their financial situation.

Barça Worldwide @BarcaWorldwide Young Bernardo Silva in a Barcelona shirt Young Bernardo Silva in a Barcelona shirt 👀 https://t.co/4KZcuAu9FM

Bernardo Silva will surely be an upgrade over de Jong but it is hard to believe that Barca can come up with the finances to make this deal possible.

With Kessie set to join, the Catalan giants will have a deep enough midfield even if they sell de Jong.

Also, with Robert Lewandowski clearly being the priority, it seems hard to believe that they can afford Silva after signing the Polish superstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far