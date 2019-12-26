Barcelona willing to sell Coutinho in the summer, wantaway Manchester United starlet on club's radar and more: Barcelona Transfer News Roundup, 26th December 2019

Barcelona might sell Coutinho to a Premier League club in the summer.

Barcelona have €75 million to spend in the January window

Ernesto Valverde has been handed a budget of €75 million to spend in January on transfers, Sport reports.

The club's hierarchy has come to an agreement that players aged under 25 should be the core focus as they look to build for the future, while they might also allow for some player sales to free up some cash.

It remains to be seen whether the manager invests some of this cash in the defence which has been a matter of concern for the La Liga leaders this season.

Barca to swoop in for Manchester United's Angel Gomes

United's highly-rated young attacker Angel Gomes is currently weighing up his options with his contract at Old Trafford expiring in the summer.

As per a Daily Mail report, the Spanish club is keen on bringing the 19-year-old to Camp Nou and are said to be closely monitoring his situation at the Premier League club.

He will be a free agent come this summer and from next week, the player will be able to open talks with foreign clubs over a free transfer at the end of the season.

Philippe Coutinho to return to the Premier League in summer of 2020

Philippe Coutinho is leaving a good impression of himself in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich, scoring six and assisting five goals in 15 appearances. But the Bavarians aren't willing to extend his stay, despite having an option to sign the Brazilian permanently.

Mundo Deportivo reports that Barca want at least €100 million for the player, a figure which is far more than what Bayern might be willing to offer. They're hoping a Premier League team can meet their demands next summer.