Barnsley vs Swansea City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Barnsley take on Swansea City this Saturday in what should be a fascinating Championship encounter.

It is fair to say the hosts have exceeded expectations this season. They currently sit in ninth place, having picked up 34 points from their 23 league fixtures.

As a result, they are only three points away from a playoff spot.

Swansea are also flying high. They currently occupy the second automatic promotion space, four points behind leaders Norwich City.

With the top end of the Championship so tight, though, a loss could potentially see them slip to fourth if results go against them.

😁 Back at Oakwell this Saturday 💪 pic.twitter.com/XrOCL7rlXq — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) January 13, 2021

Barnsley vs Swansea City Head-to-Head

Barnsley have not managed to produce a win against Swansea in their last 11 meetings.

Their last win over the Welsh outfit did come at home in May 2006 but that is their only win over them in their previous 15 encounters.

The Tykes have failed to score past the Swans in their last two fixtures, including the 2-0 loss at the Liberty in December.

Swansea have beaten Barnsley on 36 occasions historically. They have lost to Barnsley 24 times, sharing 15 draws.

Barnsley vs Swansea City Team News

Barnsley

Michael Helik and Cauley Woodrow are both expected to start after netting the winning goals in their 2-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup at the weekend.

However, the hosts will be without three players due to injury, including fan-favorite Ben Williams.

Injuries: Mike Bahre, Ben Williams, Aapo Halme

Ineligible: Liam Kitching, Carlton Morris

Suspension: None

Swansea City

The Swans will have to continue without Morgan Gibbs-White from now on after the youngster was called back to parent club Wolverhampton Wanderers last week.

The move opens the door for the likes of Korey Smith and Yan Dhanda to compete for that attacking midfielder role in the starting XI.

Injured: Kyle Naughton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Barnsley vs Swansea City Predicted XI

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jack Walton, Michael Sollbauer, Michal Helik, Mads Andersen, Callum Brittain, Matty James, Herbie Kane, Callum Styles, Dominik Frieser, Cauley Woodrow, Conor Chaplin

Swansea City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Freddie Woodman, Ben Cabango, Jake Bidwell, Marc Guehi, Connor Roberts, Jay Fulton, Matt Grimes, Ryan Manning, Yan Dhanda, Andre Ayew, Jamal Lowe

🗣️ “It's been nice to get a little run going; I'm feeling confident at the minute. Obviously, the boys are doing well; it's not just me, and the results are going with it."



More from Jamal 👉 https://t.co/gEiXKjyk0d pic.twitter.com/E7r6NpT0Vs — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) January 13, 2021

Barnsley vs Swansea City Prediction

Barnsley have a gritty determination about them but even that might not be enough to see them to three points this weekend.

Swansea are steeped in Premier League quality and pose a danger to any side in the Championship.

Barnsley may well get a goal but the odds are in favor of the visitors, who want to keep that second automatic promotion spot warm.

Prediction: Barnsley 1-2 Swansea City