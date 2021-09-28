Basel vs Kairat prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Basel and Kairat will battle for three points at St Jakob-Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a routine 3-1 victory over FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League on Sunday. Liam Millar, Tomas Tavares and Arthur Cabral were on the score sheet to hand the home side all three points.

Kairat Almaty were held to a 1-1 draw away to Shakhtar Karagandy on the same day. Rade Dugalic scored the equalizer one minute from time after Idris Umaev had put the hosts ahead in the 77th minute.

All the teams in Group H are locked in a four-way tie at one point, having all drawn their opening match. Basel played out a goalless draw away to Qarabag, the same result that Kairat and Omonia shared.

Basel vs Kairat Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a victory would put the victor in the driving seat of the group.

The home side have rediscovered their mojo after a poor start to the campaign. They are currently on a six-game unbeaten run with three successive wins following three draws. Kairat have won two of their last five matches in all competitions.

Basel form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Kairat form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L

Basel vs Kairat Team News

Basel

Inter Milan loanee Sebastiano Esposito is out due to injury. However, a number of players including Goncalo Cardoso, Andrea Padula and Jordi Quintila have all returned to light training from long injury layoffs and could be back in action soon.

Injured: Sebastiano Esposito

Doubtful: Goncalo Cardoso, Andrea Padula, Jordi Quintila

Suspension: None

Kairat

Jacek Goralski and Gafurzhan Suyumbayev have both been sidelined with knee injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors.

Injuries: Jacek Goralski, Gafurzhan Suyumbayev

Suspension: None

Basel vs Kairat Predicted XI

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Raoul Petretta, Eray Comert, Andy Pelmard, Sergio Lopez; Pajtim Kasami, Fabian Frei; Wouter Burger, Dan Ndoye, Valentin Stocker; Arthur Cabral

Kairat Predicted XI (4-3-3): Stas Pokatilov (GK); Kamo Hovhannisyan, Nuraly Alip, Rade Dugalic, Macky Bagnack; Denis Polyakov, Aibol Abiken, Ricardo Alves; Jose Kante, Vagner Love, Artur Shushenachev

Basel vs Kairat Prediction

Basel are strong favorites here and, having overcome their early-season inconsistencies, their fans will be expecting their team to get the job done.

Also Read

Kairat traditionally have a compact style of play that could nullify Basel's natural attacking impetus. However, we are backing the Swiss side to secure a fairly comfortable victory.

Prediction: Basel 2-0 Kairat

Edited by Shardul Sant