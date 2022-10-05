Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Basel will host Slovan Bratislava at St. Jakob-Park in Switzerland on Thursday (October 6) on matchday three of the Europa Conference League.

The RotBlau are leading Group H with six points from two games, having won both games - a 3-1 win over Pyunik in their opener followed by a narrow 1-0 defeat of Zalgiris.

Another victory would all but confirm their place in the Round of 16. In a further boost to their momentum, Alexander Frei's side are coming off a victory in the league. Basel beat St Gallen 3-2 at home, courtesy of a late winner from Bradley Fink.

Slovan, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the group with just a single point, courtesy off a goalless draw with Zalgiris in their opening game. The Slovakian outfit were beaten 2-0 by Pyunik on matchday two but have looked impressive lately, winning their last three outings across competitions.

That includes a stunning 7-0 victory in the Slovak Cup last Wednesday followed by a 3-1 defeat of Podbrezova in the league at the weekend.

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first competitive clash between the two teams.

Basel are on a five-game winning run across competitions

Bratislava, along with Zalgiris and Shamrock Rovers, are the only teams in the competition yet to score.

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Prediction

Basel have been good this season and enter the game on a five-game winning streak across competitions.

Bratislava, meanwhile, have been undone by a rudderless attack, failing to score in the competition, but they've been firing at all cylinders lately. The Sky Blues might open their account in Europe on Thursday, but expect the hosts to eventually prevail.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Slovan Bratislava

Basel vs Slovan Bratislava Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

