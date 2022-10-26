Basel vs Zalgiris Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Basel will host Zalgiris at St. Jakob-Park in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday, looking to take another step towards the Round of 16.

With seven points from four games, the RotBlau are leading Group H over Pyunik by a point. A win this week will take them to the cusp of the knockouts. Alexander Frei's team returned to winning ways at the weekend after a run of three draws, comfortably beating Winterthur 3-1.

A quickfire brace from Arnau Comas inside the opening ten minutes, followed by one from Bradley Fink in the second half, got the job done for Basel. Stephan Seiler pulled one back for the visitors in stoppage time.

Zalgiris, meanwhile, have won just one of their four games in the competition this season. A 2-1 defeat of Pyunik on matchday four ended their winless start to the campaign.

However, with just four points from as many games, the Green Whites are languishing at the bottom of Group H. A loss here will seriously jeopardise their knockout hopes.

Lately, the Lithuanian outfit have gained momentum, winning their last five games across competitions. That includes a 2-1 win in the Lithuanian Football Cup final to Hegelmann Litauen.

Basel vs Zalgiris Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Basel and Zalgiris never met before this season. In their first clash last month, the Swiss team won 1-0, with Andi Zeqiri scoring in the 62nd minute for the visitors.

Basel have conceded just once in their last three games.

Zalgiris have won their last five games, scoring 11 times while conceding only thrice.

Zalgiris have scored two goals in the competition this season, with only Shamrock Rovers (0), RFS (1), FCSB (1) and Austria Wien (1) scoring fewer.

Basel are atop Group H but have conceded the most goals (6) in the group.

Basel vs Zalgiris Prediction

Basel are not in their best shape right now but have enough quality in their ranks to push Zalgiris all the way.

Zalgiris, meanwhile, will be confident of their chances after winning their last five games, but the hosts should prevail.

Prediction: Basel 2-1 Zalgiris

Basel vs Zalgiris Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Basel

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

