BATE Borisov vs Konyaspor Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

BATE Borisov and Konyaspor lock horns at the Torku Arena in Konya, Turkey on Thursday for the first leg of the 2022-23 Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The Yellow-Blues were the runners-up in the 2021-22 Belarusian Premier League, finishing 10 points behind champions Shakhtyor Soligorsk, and qualified for this round.

Borisov also lost out at the same stage of the Conference League last year when Georgian side Dinamo Batumi beat them 5-1 on aggregate, denying them a place in the competition's inaugural edition.

The Belarusian outfit haven't played in any of Europe's major tournaments since the 2018-19 season when they reached the last 32 of the Europa League.

Their recent form hasn't held them in good stead, however, with Aleksandr Mikhaylov's side failing to win any of their last three league games, including a 2-1 defeat in their latest outing.

Konyaspor finished third in the Turkish Super Lig last season and ended up in this competition, missing out on a place in the Champions League second qualifying round by just five points.

The Anatolian Eagles are looking to make only their third appearance in a major European tournament after back-to-back participation in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 Europa League seasons. On both occasions, they were knocked out in the group stages.

İlhan Palut's side haven't started their 2022-23 season yet but have played three friendly games, winning just one.

BATE Borisov vs Konyaspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between BATE and Konyaspor.

Konyaspor have played three friendly matches this summer, winning just one.

The Anatolian Eagles scored five goals in three friendly games, although four of them came against Buyuksehir Belediye Erzurumspor.

BATE are currently leading in the Belarusian league with 29 points from 15 games.

BATE haven't won in their last three games (two draws and one defeat).

BATE Borisov vs Konyaspor Prediction

Konyaspor haven't been impressive in their friendly games but have home advantage in this match.

BATE have also been in stuttering form lately, although they have a lot of playing time under their belt, which can be helpful ahead of this tie.

We expect this match to end in a draw, with all to play for in the return leg next week.

Prediction: BATE Borisov 2-2 Konyaspor

BATE Borisov vs Konyaspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

