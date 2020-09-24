Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer 04 Leverkusen are set to host RB Leipzig at the BayArena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against VfL Wolfsburg last Sunday at the Volkswagen Arena. In a drab encounter, both teams could only muster a combined four shots on target.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, began their Bundesliga campaign with a 3-1 win over Mainz. Goals from Swedish midfielder Emil Forsberg, Danish international Yussuf Poulsen and Malian midfielder Amadou Haidara secured a comfortable win for Julian Nagelsmann's side. Striker Jean-Philippe Mateta scored the consolation goal for Mainz.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn three.

Their most recent match ended in a 1-1 draw. Jamaican winger Leon Bailey scored for Bayer Leverkusen, only for striker Patrik Schick to equalise for RB Leipzig. Schick now plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: D

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: W

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Team News

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of forwards Leon Bailey and Paulinho, who are both out injured. Other than that, there are no known injury issues and Bosz is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Leon Bailey, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig have a few injury concerns. Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo is out injured, as are attacker Fabrice Hartmann and midfielder Konrad Laimer. Centre-back Ibrahima Konate remains a doubt.

Injured: Dani Olmo, Fabrice Hartmann, Konrad Laimer

Doubtful: Ibrahima Konate

Suspended: None

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Bayer 04 Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Daley Sinkgraven, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-4-3): Peter Gulacsi, Lukas Klostermann, Dayot Upamecano, Marcel Halstenberg, Amadou Haidara, Tyler Adams, Kevin Kampl, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Emil Forsberg, Yussuf Poulsen

Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen sold two important attackers this summer in the form of Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland. Czech Republic international Patrik Schick has joined on a permanent deal, while the likes of Moussa Diaby and Kerem Demirbay will be expected to improve.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, enjoyed a good season under manager Julian Nagelsmann last time around. The departure of star striker Timo Werner to Chelsea has been compensated by the arrivals of Hwang Hee-chan and Alexander Sorloth, but it remains to be seen whether they manage to replicate Werner's form.

Leipzig have strengthened well during this transfer window, while Leverkusen have just brought in Schick. The absence of Volland and especially Havertz could be noticeable; with RB Leipzig likely to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 0-2 RB Leipzig

