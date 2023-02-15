Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th February 2023

The UEFA Europa League returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen lock horns with AS Monaco in an important clash at the BayArena on Thursday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Preview

Bayer Leverkusen are currently in eighth place in the Bundesliga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their league campaign. The home side eased past TSG Hoffenheim by a comfortable 3-1 margin over the weekend and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

AS Monaco, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form in recent weeks. Les Monegasques stunned reigning Ligue 1 champions PSG with a 3-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

AS Monaco have an impressive record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won three out of the six European games played between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's paltry one victory.

AS Monaco have lost each of their last three European games against German sides, with their last two such defeats coming in both legs against Borussia Dortmund in the 2018-19 campaign.

Bayer Leverkusen have won only one of their last nine matches in European competitions and have failed to find the back of the net in six of these games.

AS Monaco have kept only one clean sheet in their 10 away games in the UEFA Europa League and achieved the feat against Crvena Zvevda earlier this season.

AS Monaco striker Wissam Ben Yedder has scored an impressive 21 goals in 35 European matches over the course of his career and scores an average of three goals for every 10 attempts in such matches.

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Prediction

AS Monaco have come into their own this season and will be intent on making their mark in the UEFA Europa League. Wissam Ben Yedder has a stellar record in the competition and will be intent on stepping up to the plate for the French side.

Bayer Leverkusen have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive in Europe. AS Monaco are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 AS Monaco

Bayer Leverkusen vs AS Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AS Monaco

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: AS Monaco to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score - Yes

