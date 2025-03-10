Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2025

The UEFA Champions League features an intriguing clash between two German powerhouses this week as Bayern Munich take on Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen in an important fixture at the Bay Arena on Tuesday. Bayern Munich picked up a convincing victory in the first leg and will look to drive home their advantage this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Preview

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga standings and have been impressive on the domestic front so far this season. The Bavarian giants slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat at the hands of VfL Bochum in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have stepped up to the plate under Xabi Alonso. The home side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Werder Bremen over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bayern Munich have an impressive historical record against Bayer Leverkusen and have won 60 out of the 103 matches played out between the two teams, as opposed to Bayer Leverkusen's 22 victories.

Bayern Munich won the first leg by a 3-0 margin and could secure multiple victories against Bayer Leverkusen in the same season for the first time since the 2020-21 season.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last three matches at home against Bayern Munich under Xabi Alonso and have won two of these games.

Bayern Munich are looking to qualify for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League for the 35th time - Real Madrid are the only other team to have achieved the feat in the history of the competition.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have shown marked improvement under Vincent Kompany this season and have a point to prove in the Bay Arena. Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala came off the bench against VfL Bochum and are set to return to the starting lineup this week.

Bayer Leverkusen have tormented the Bavarians in the recent past but have their work cut out for them in this fixture. While both teams could play out a draw this week, Bayern Munich will back themselves to progress to the quarterfinals on aggregate.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Bayer Leverkusen to score first - Yes

