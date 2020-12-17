Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play hosts to Bayern Munich at the BayArena on Saturday in their next Bundesliga fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game following a 4-0 win over Koln on Wednesday at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Goals from right-back Mitchell Weiser, winger Moussa Diaby, Czech Republic international Patrik Schick and talented young midfielder Florian Wirtz sealed the deal for Peter Bosz's Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Wolfsburg 2-1 on Wednesday at the Allianz Arena.

A brace from superstar striker Robert Lewandowski secured the win for Bayern Munich, with German forward Maximilian Philipp scoring the consolation goal for Wolfsburg.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 33 previous encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other in the final of the DFB-Pokal earlier this year, with Bayern Munich beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2.

A brace from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski and goals from Austria international David Alaba and German winger Serge Gnabry ensured victory for Bayern Munich.

Germany international Sven Bender and midfielder Kai Havertz, now at Chelsea, scored the goals for Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-D-W-W-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-D-D-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bayer Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz will be unable to call upon the services of young Brazilian winger Paulinho, Argentina international Exequiel Palacios and right-back Santiago Arias, who are all injured. Defender Sven Bender and Chilean midfielder Charles Aranguiz are also still recovering from injuries.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Sven Bender, Paulinho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, and veteran Spain international Javi Martinez.

There are doubts over the availability of German midfielder Leon Goretzka, France international Corentin Tolisso, Spanish defender Lucas Hernandez and versatile player Joshua Kimmich.

Injured: Tanguy Nianzou, Javi Martinez

Doubtful: Lucas Hernandez, Corentin Tolisso, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky, Mitchell Weiser, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell, Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz, Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Alphonso Davies, Marc Roca, Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, Douglas Costa

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen sit at the top of the Bundesliga table, one point ahead of second-placed Bayern Munich. Players like Nadiem Amiri and Lucas Alario have impressed, and some talented youngsters, including Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby, have done well with the opportunities given to them.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, look tired. They continue to get results, and the return of players like Joshua Kimmich from injury will be key for manager Hansi Flick. The Bavarians are the favorites once again to win the Bundesliga, and have the resources to do so.

Bayer Leverkusen have impressed this season, despite losing some key players in the summer. With Bayern Munich not at their very best right now, a draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Bayern Munich

