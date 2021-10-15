Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

Bayer Leverkusen are set to play Bayern Munich at the BayArena on Sunday in the Bundesliga.

Bayer Leverkusen come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Frank Kramer's Arminia Bielefeld in their most recent Bundesliga game. Goals from French winger Moussa Diaby and midfielder Kerem Demirbay and a brace from Czech striker Patrik Schick ensured victory for Gerardo Seoane's Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, lost 2-1 to Oliver Glasner's Eintracht Frankfurt in their most recent fixture. Goals from Austrian centre-back Martin Hinteregger and Serbia international Filip Kostic secured the win for Eintracht Frankfurt. Midfielder Leon Goretzka scored the consolation goal for Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost six and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Bundesliga, with Bayern Munich beating Bayer Leverkusen 2-0. First-half goals from Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and versatile star Joshua Kimmich sealed the deal for Bayern Munich.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide in the Bundesliga: W-W-W-L-W

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: L-W-W-W-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Team News

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen boss Gerardo Seoane will be unable to call upon the services of Austrian midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger, Dutch defender Timothy Fosu-Mensah and centre-back Edmond Tapsoba. There are doubts over the availability of Dutch left-back Mitchel Bakker, midfielder Robert Andrich and Greek centre-back Panagiotis Retsos.

Injured: Edmond Tapsoba, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger

Doubtful: Robert Andrich, Mitchel Bakker, Panagiotis Retsos

Suspended: None

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, while there are doubts over the availability of France internationals Kingsley Coman and Corentin Tolisso. French defender Benjamin Pavard is suspended.

Injured: Sven Ulreich

Doubtful: Kingsley Coman, Corentin Tolisso

Suspended: Benjamin Pavard

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky, Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Piero Hincapie, Charles Aranguiz, Kerem Demirbay, Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Patrik Schick

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Manuel Neuer, Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Niklas Sule, Alphonso Davies, Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, Robert Lewandowski

Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have made an excellent start under the management of Gerardo Seoane. The Bundesliga continues to be a fertile breeding ground for talented young managers. Bayer Leverkusen are currently 2nd in the league table, and are only behind league leaders Bayern Munich on goal difference.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, suffered their first loss of the Bundesliga seaosn against Eintracht Frankfurt. Rumours once again swirl about superstar striker Robert Lewandowski, with some reports suggesting that the Poland international is frustrated in Munich. He is among the favourites to lift the Ballon d'Or this year.

Bayern Munich should win this game, but Bayer Leverkusen will not make it easy.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Bayern Munich

Edited by Abhinav Anand