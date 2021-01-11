Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2020-21

The DFB-Pokal returns with its second round this week as Bundesliga giants Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen lock horns at the Bay Arena on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Bayer Leverkusen have exceeded expectations in the Bundesliga and currently find themselves in third place. Die Werkself thrashed Eintracht Norderstedt by a 7-0 margin in their first round and will want to put in a similar performance in this fixture.

Eintracht Frankfurt have effectively recovered from their slow start to the season and have registered three victories on the trot in the Bundesliga. The Frankfurt side was uninspiring in the first round and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

Bayer Leverkusen and Eintracht Frankfurt are on a fairly even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have played 27 games against each other. Bayer Leverkusen have a slight edge in this fixture and have won 13 games as opposed to Eintracht Frankfurt's 11 victories.

The two sides clashed in the Bundesliga on the second day of 2021 and Eintracht Frankfurt had the last laugh with a 2-1 victory. Bayer Leverkusen have experienced a slump this year and will need to step up in this match.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: D-L-L-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt form guide: W-W-W-D-L

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Eintracht Frankfurt need to win this game

Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt will have to do without Ragnar Ache going into this game. The away side has settled on a line-up this season and is unlikely to make drastic changes going into this game.

Injured: Ragnar Ache

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen have a formidable squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen do have a few injury concerns to account for and will have to do without Karim Bellarabi, Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, and Charles Aranguiz going into this game. Lucas Alario and Sven Bender are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: Santiago Arias, Paulinho, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: Lucas Alario, Sven Bender

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lukas Hradecky; Daley Sinkgraven, Edmond Tapsoba, Jonathan Tah, Lars Bender; Julian Baumgartlinger, Nadiem Amiri, Florian Wirtz; Leon Bailey, Patrik Schick, Moussa Diaby

Up next: #B04SGE



🗓️ Tuesday 12 January

⏰ 2:45pm EST | 20:45 CET

🆚 Eintracht Frankfurt

⚔️ DFB Pokal - Second Round

📍 BayArena, Leverkusen pic.twitter.com/sxqjWks0fd — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 10, 2021

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Evan N'Dicka, Martin Hinteregger, David Abraham; Filip Kostic, Djibril Sow, Stefan Ilsanker, Erik Durm; Daichi Kamada, Andre Silva, Bas Dost

Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have managed only one point from their last three games and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game. The home side have been largely impressive this season and needs to recover its lost form for this game.

Eintracht Frankfurt have a powerful attacking line-up and will look to take an early lead in a difficult stadium. The away side is in better shape at the moment and could potentially edge Bayer Leverkusen to a victory in this game.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

