5 best midfielders in Serie A this season (2020/21)

The Serie A has grown into a particularly competitive league over the past two years and owes its unprecedented success in no small part to a new generation of prodigious midfielders. Italian football has always been defined by strokes of technicality and tactical acumen and the Serie A's current crop of players are set to define a new golden generation.

Juventus have dominated Serie A for the better part of the past decade but have seen their stronghold challenged by worthy contenders in recent months. The likes of AC Milan and Inter Milan have risen from the ashes yet again this season and could potentially mark a new era for Italian football.

Making their way back to the top?



AC Milan are the most improved European team over the past 12 months, according to football analysts Gracenote.



More here: https://t.co/aSaQ9dti0O pic.twitter.com/pEfUS98ubR — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 5, 2021

Over the past several decades, legendary midfielders like Andrea Pirlo, Rui Costa, and Michel Platini have graced Italian football with their poise and prowess. Some of these midfielders have become successful football managers today owing to their impeccable tactical acumen.

While the midfielders in the Serie A today have a long way to go before they can be named in such an illustrious bracket, there are a few names on this list that have discernible shades of their great predecessors and can potentially form the next purple patch in Italian football.

#5 Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo)

Locatelli has been excellent for Sassuolo

Sassuolo have enjoyed an exceptional season so far and all currently battling the odds to push for a top-four finish in the Serie A. While Domenico Berardi and Jeremie Boga continue to steal most of the limelight at the club, Manuel Locatelli's quiet composure often tends to go unnoticed.

The former AC Milan midfielder pulls the strings for Sassuolo and has thrived in Roberto De Zerbi's double pivot. Locatelli is known for his vision and extraordinary passing range and is often termed the natural heir to legendary Italian maestro Andrea Pirlo.

Advertisement

Sassuolo have set their sights on a European spot this year and rely heavily on their prodigious midfielder to guide them across the finish line week after week. Manuel Locatelli has emerged as one of the most consistent midfielders in the Serie A and will play an integral role in his side's ambitions this season.

#4 Hakan Calhanoglu (AC Milan)

Calhanoglu has been in excellent form

Hakan Calhanoglu's career at AC Milan did get off to a slow start but his talent was never in question. The Turkish midfielder has arguably hit his peak with the Rossoneri this season and is well on his way to becoming a local legend at the club.

Calhanoglu's set-piece abilities have given AC Milan several important victories this season. The midfielder is also known for his surging runs and is equally adept at making an impact on the game from a wide position.

Advertisement

Most chances created in Europe's top five leagues this season:



⬢ Hakan Çalhanoğlu (53)

⬡ Jack Grealish (43)

⬡ Bruno Fernandes (41)

⬡ Memphis Depay (41)

⬡ Kevin De Bruyne (40)



Only one man has hit a half-century. #SquawkaScout pic.twitter.com/ISA5lsqtil — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 23, 2020

AC Milan seem intent on shattering Juventus' domination in the Serie A and could potentially clinch their first Scudetto since 2011 this year. Hakan Calhanoglu is a crucial cog in Stefano Pioli's set-up at AC Milan and will need to maintain his exceptional form for the rest of the season.

Also Read: 10 best players in La Liga this year (2020)