Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2023

Bayer Leverkusen and Ferencvaros square off at the Bay Arena as the round of 16 of the Europa League gets underway on Thursday.

The Hungarian outfit head into the midweek clash unbeaten in 2023 and will be looking to maintain this impressive run.

Bayer Leverkusen maintained their fine run of results as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso’s side have now gone three consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming two wins and one draw in that time.

Leverkusen now turn their attention to the Europa League, where they edged out Monaco on penalties in the playoffs after a thrilling 5-5 aggregate draw.

Ferencvaros, on the other hand, finished first in Group H after picking up 10 points from six matches to edge out runners-up Monaco on goal difference.

Since then, the Hungarian side have put together a fine run of form and head into the weekend unbeaten in their eight competitive matches since the turn of the year.

Ferencvaros have won four of their last five competitive away matches since November, with a February’s goalless draw with Kisvarda being the exception.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides. They met in the group stages of the Europa League back in 2021, with Leverkusen picking up a 2-1 victory in September.

Ferencvaros returned the favour three months later, when they secured a 1-0 victory courtesy of a late strike from Aissa Laïdouni.

Bayer Leverkusen are unbeaten in their last three matches, stretching back to a 3-2 loss against Mainz in the Bundesliga on February 19.

Ferencvaros are unbeaten in their eight competitive matches in 2023, with their last defeat coming on November 13, when they were beaten 2-0 by Budapest Honvéd in the NB I.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Ferencvaros have enjoyed a solid start to the season and will be looking to upset the German outfit on their home soil. However, Leverkusen boast a superior and more experienced squad and we are backing them to grind out a slender victory on Thursday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Ferencvaros

Bayer Leverkusen vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Bayer Leverkusen have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Leverkusen’s last six games)

