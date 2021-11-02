Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Bayer Leverkusen take on Real Betis on Thursday. Both teams have been fairly impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Real Betis are in fifth place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Andalusians suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Madrid over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Bayer Leverkusen, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the Bundesliga table at the moment and have also stepped up this year. The German outfit was poor against VfL Wolfsburg last week and cannot afford another debacle this week.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis and Bayer Leverkusen are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and played out a draw in the only game played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the reverse fixture last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams gave a good account of themselves on the day and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Bayer Leverkusen form guide: L-L-D-D-L

Real Betis form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Betis Team News

Bayer Leverkusen have a strong squad

Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen have several injuries to account for going into this match with Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi, Exequiel Palacios, and Charles Aranguiz currently ruled out of this game.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios, Charles Aranguiz, Patrik Schick, Karim Bellarabi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Youssouf Sabaly is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this fixture. Victor Camarasa is also carrying a knock and might not be able to recover in time for this match.

Injured: Youssouf Sabaly

Doubtful: Victor Camarasa

Suspended: None

Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Piero Hincapie, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Jeremie Frimpong; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby, Paulinho; Lucas Alario

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Claudio Bravo; Juan Miranda, German Pezzella, Edgar Gonzalez, Martin Montoya; William Carvalho, Andres Guardado; Nabil Fekir, Joaquin, Aitor Ruibal; Borja Iglesias

Bayer Leverkusen vs Real Betis Prediction

With seven points apiece, Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis are tied at the top of Group G at the moment. Real Betis are trailing their German opponents on goal difference and will want to make amends this week.

Bayer Leverkusen are winless in their last four games and will need to work hard to overcome their slump. Both teams have issues to resolve at the moment and could play out a draw on Thursday.

Prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Real Betis

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi