Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were defeated 2-0 by Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg. The result sees the hosts progress to the quarter-finals 3-0 on aggregate.

After losing three games on the spin, which ended with a 1-0 defeat to Bayern in the first leg, the Parisians completed quite the turnaround. They seem to have found their goalscoring mojo once again, netting 11 times in three straight wins in Ligue 1. The last of those was a 4-2 victory over Nantes, in which Kylian Mbappe became the club's all-time top scorer, scoring his 201st.

With Neymar out long-term, Christophe Galtier has faced shortages in attacking options. However, PSG fielded a strong lineup for this clash.

Both Bayern Munich and PSG made a relatively slow start to the game as they passed the ball around and looked to find their rhythm. The hosts enjoyed early momentum and broke through the Parisians' defense but failed to put their chances away. Bayern attempted four shots with two of them on target and had the ball for 47% of the first period.

PSG had an identical shooting stat, attempting four shots and hitting the target twice. One of those shots on target was Vitinha's attempt after Bayern 'keeper Yann Sommer was caught off his line. However, the Parisians were denied by Matthijs de Ligt, who tracked back and made a clearance off the goalline. Both teams exchanged spells of possession but were tied 0-0 at the break.

Bayern made a strong start to the second half as they looked to put PSG on the back foot and eventually play them out of the game. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting seemed to have made it 2-0 after 53 minutes but Thomas Muller was in an offside position ahead of him when he reached for the ball. However, the former Parisian scored in the 60th minute with the goal gaping.

Both managers made several changes entering the closing stages of the game as they looked to alter things. Bayern's substitutes made a greater impact as Joao Cancelo played Serge Gnabry into open space as the German made it 2-0 in the 89th minute to rubber-stamp victory. PSG showed great frustration in the closing stages as Achraf Hakimi was booked for a poor tackle.

Bayern held on to progress to the quarter-finals as PSG crashed out of the Champions League yet again. On that note, let's take a look at the Parisians' player ratings.

PSG Player Ratings

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 6.5/10

Donnarumma started the game well and made two crucial stops to deny Bayern in the first half. He made one more save in the second half but conceded two goals as PSG crashed out.

Danilo Pereira - 7.5/10

Danilo was solid on defense and made a couple of darting runs forward but was unable to play a good pass after that. He won eight of his 10 duels, making five tackles, seven clearances and two interceptions. He passed the ball with 98% accuracy.

Sergio Ramos - 7.5/10

Ramos was a commanding presence in defense and was strong in the challenges. He won seven of his eight duels, making two tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played eight accurate long balls.

Marquinhos - 6.5/10

Marquinhos made a decent start to the game, passing the ball with 96% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball. However, the Brazilian was subbed off in the 36th minute due to an injury.

Achraf Hakimi - 6.5/10

Hakimi was part of an interesting one-on-one duel with Alphonso Davies throughout the game and got the better of the Canadian on multiple occasions. He won six duels, making four tackles, two clearances and one interception. He completed one dribble and played one accurate long ball.

Vitinha - 6.5/10

The young Portuguese midfielder had the best chance to put PSG ahead in the first half but saw his shot cleared off the goalline. He won six duels, made two interceptions and completed three dribbles.

Marco Verratti - 6/10

Verratti passed the ball well and tracked back effectively to thwart Bayern's advances. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including three long balls. He also won nine duels.

Fabian Ruiz - 7/10

Ruiz distributed the ball well and showed sharp movement in tight spaces in midfield. He won four of his five duels, making two tackles and two clearances. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including one long ball.

Nuno Mendes - 6.5/10

Mendes was active going forward down the left flank but often left a huge gap behind him for Bayern to exploit or was caught off guard. He won seven duels, making two tackles and one interception. He also played one key pass and completed three dribbles.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

Messi looked smooth with the ball at his feet as he made his way through Bayern's defense. He completed two dribbles and played three key passes, two crosses and one long ball. He won seven duels and attempted three shots but hit the target just once.

Kylian Mbappe - 6.5/10

Mbappe's involvement was limited in the first half as he fired one shot off target and had just 14 touches. He won none of his six duels and ended the game with four shots, hitting the target just once.

Substitutes

Nordi Mukiele - 6.5/10

Mukiele replaced the injured Marquinhos after 36 minutes and slotted right into the pace at which the game was being played. However, he faced a niggle during the break and was replaced at half-time.

El Chadaille Bitshiabu - 6.5/10

He replaced the injured Mukiele and put in a good performance. He passed the ball with 96% accuracy and won two duels.

Warren Zaire-Emery - 6.5/10

The birthday boy replaced Ruiz and put in a good performance as he celebrated turning 17.

Juan Bernat & Hugo Ekitike - N/A

The pair came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

