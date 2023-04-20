Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City: 5 talking points as City eliminate Bavarians to reach semifinals | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Bayern Munich were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City. The Bavarians salvaged a late 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday (April 19), but it wasn't enough to prevent them from going out.

Trailing 3-0 from their heavy first-leg defeat, Thomas Tuchel's side started the game brightly and created a few good chances. However, some poor finishing kept them from going in front, with Leroy Sane firing wide and Leon Goretzka sending his shot over the bar.

Erling Haaland was presented with the opportunity to put City in front against the run of play in the 37th minute from the spot, but he blazed his attempt into the stands.

The Norwegian would redeem himself 12 minutes after the break with a solid finish beyond Yann Sommer to effectively end the tie as a contest as the Sky Blues went ahead 4-0 on aggregate.

They held their momentum thereafter, driving forward and looking to create opportunities, but a second goal didn't come. Instead, Bayern Munich pulled back a consolation strike through Joshua Kimmich late on.

For the third year running, Bayern Munich have lost in the quarterfinals of the competition. Meanwhile, Manchester City battle holders Real Madrid in a replay of their last-four clash last season for a place in the Istanbul showpiece.

On that note, here are the major talking points from the game:

#5 Night of redemption for Haaland

The Norwegian missed a penalty but scored a goal.

Erling Haaland missed a penalty in the first half but made up for that soon after the break with a solid finish that put Manchester City in front.

The Norwegian had the chance to break the deadlock in the 37th minute from the spot after Dayot Upamecano was penalised for a handball inside the box, but he blazed his effort over the bar.

It was his first miss from 12 yards for City, but Haaland eventually got on the scoresheet, scoring in the 57th minute with a fierce shot into the top corner. Redemption secured.

#4 Another horror show from Upamecano

He let Bayern Munich down once again.

Speaking of Dayot Upamecano, the Frenchman had another horror show against Manchester City. In the first leg, he was at fault for Manchester City's second goal after giving the ball away in a crucial area. A week later, he conceded a penalty and got skinned by Haaland.

He almost got sent off early on for a handball, but it was rescinded, as Haaland strayed offside. However, it was a sign of things to come for the embattled centre-back.

Upamecano was punished for another handball after Ilkay Gundogan's effort came off his arm to concede a penalty to City, but Haaland wastefully fired into the stands.

If that wasn't enough, the former RB Leipzig star lost his footing while tracking the Norwegian and crumbled to the floor. That allowed Haaland to race clear and shoot into the top corner. It was a disaster show from Upa.

#3 Bayern Munich rue missed first-half chances

Sane squandered Bayern Munich's best chance of the night.

Upamecano wasn't the only player who disappointed for Bayern Munich. Leroy Sane and Leon Goretzka were guilty of missing two good chances in the first half that could've taken the tie in a different direction.

In the 17th minute, Sane was released behind the City reardguard with a lovely through-ball. He got one-on-one with Ederson in what was a terrific chance to put Bayern in front but sent his effort just wide off the post.

Seven minutes later, Bayern Munich broke forward and created another dangerous opportunity that saw Sane come into possession in a good position. Instead of shooting, though, he squared back to Goretzka, who clumsily fired his effort into the stands.

#2 Tuchel's torrid run as Bayern coach continues

Tuchel has been served a baptism of fire in his Bayern job.

Bayern Munich salvaged a draw towards the end, but it was a small consolation for an otherwise poor tie against Manchester City. It also continued Thomas Tuchel's torrid start to life as Bayern manager.

Although his first game in-charge ended in a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund in Der Klassiker, his record since then has been patchy. Bayern Munich were knocked out of the DFB Pokal by Freiburg and have now been eliminated from the Champions League.

That's two cup losses in a span of just two weeks. Not to mention the side also drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga at the weekend, but fortunately for them, Dortmund also dropped points the same day in the title race.

Overall, it has been a stop-start journey for Tuchel. He also has had to deal with dressing room friction between Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane, with the former punching his teammate after the first-leg defeat at Manchester City. Clearly, all's not well in the Bayern camp right now.

#1 Manchester City have a date with destiny

Manchester City meet Real Madrid in the semifinals again.

For the second year in a row, Manchester City face Real Madrid in the semifinals, and revenge will be on their minds for their defeat in the same stage of competition last season.

The Sky Blues beat Los Blancos 4-3 at the Etihad in the first leg and went in front late on at the Santiago Bernabeu to almost seal their place in the finals. However, much like in the earlier rounds, Carlo Ancelotti's side made an incredible late comeback to win 3-1 on the night progress 6-5 on aggregate.

The current City squad is obviously stronger, with Haaland leading the charge, but Real Madrid have the Champions League DNA and have won all four of their Champions League knockout games this season. If anything, their reunion promises to be a cracker.

