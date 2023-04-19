Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City: Player ratings for Bavarians as Kimmich's late penalty proves inadequate | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 

Bayern Munich were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after losing 4-1 on aggregate to Manchester City in the quarterfinals.

The Bundesliga giants secured a 1-1 draw at Allianz Arena on Wednesday (April 19), but their 3-0 loss in Manchester last week eventually proved costly. Despite coming into the fixture on the back of a huge deficit, Thomas Tuchel's side started strongly.

Bayern Munich held possession and pushed City back with their high press. Leroy Sane had the opportunity to put them in front after going one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson, but his shot sailed narrowly wide off the post.

He then made a poor decision on the ball with another chance, giving it to Leon Goretzka despite being in a better position to shoot, and Goretzka squandered the move by sending his effort into the stands.

City, who'd struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening half, won a penalty for a handball on Dayot Upamecano. Erling Haaland, though, blazed it over the bar as Bayern heaved a huge sigh of relief.

However, their hopes of coming back into the tie were quickly squished after the break when the Norwegian atoned for his penalty miss by breaking the deadlock in the 57th minute.

Trailing 4-0 on aggregate now, the tie was over for the Bavarians, who pulled a consolation goal back through Joshua Kimmich, who dispatched a penalty right down the middle. For the third year in a row, Bayern Munich have gone out in the last eight of the competition, while City face Real Madrid in the semis next month.

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Yann Sommer - 6.5/10

The Bayern Munich custodian was hardly tested but must have been relieved to see Haaland blaze his penalty over the bar, but the Norwegian did beat him on the night..

Benjamin Pavard - 6/10

Pavard put in a decent shift in defence but didn't offer anything meaningful in attack. He was also sloppy in possession.

Dayot Upamecano - 3/10

The Frenchman's horror continued after being at fault for one of the three goals City scored in the first leg. He was shown a red card in the first half for a foul on Haaland, which was later rescinded.

However, Upamecano contrived to make another mistake later in the opening half by conceding a penalty. He then lost Haaland in the build-up to City's goal by slipping down, allowing the striker to race forward and score.

Matthijs de Ligt - 6.5/10

De Ligt made two key clearances in the game and passed the ball around with great accuracy.

Joao Cancelo - 6/10

He endured a torrid return to the Etihad last week, and now in his second reunion with his parent club, Cancelo failed to impress yet again, going into the books for a clumsy challenge on Bernardo Silva.

Joshua Kimmich - 7.5/10

He boasted a 100% pass completion rate and was key to winning back possession before rescuing Bayern Munich from defeat on the night with a late penalty, the first of his career.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

Full marks for his work ethics and leadership on the field, but the midfielder needs to work on his shooting ability, blazing a good chance into the stands in the opening half.

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

His pace caused City plenty of trouble, but Coman lacked the end product to truly make a difference.

Jamal Musiala - 6.5/10

He created a nice scoring opportunity for Sane with a through-ball, but the German fired it wide.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

He should've done better with his chance early on after going one-on-one with Ederson. Sane then made a poor decision during another chance, squaring it to Goretzka despite being in a better position to shoot.

Eric Choupo-Moting - 6/10

Bayern Munich's focal point, Choupo-Moting attempted two shots but neither were clinical enough to find the back of the net.

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes against Manchester City

Alphonso Davies (63' for Cancelo) - 6/10

Much like the man he replaced, Davies failed to make any noticeable impact.

Sadio Mane (64' for Sane) - 6.5/10

Interestingly, he came on for the player whom he punched after the first leg defeat that saw him get suspended from Bayern's last game. However, Mane was once again poor, apart from winning the penalty.

Mathys Tel (71' for Choupo-Moting) - 6/10

He looked more dangerous in attack and added a bit of bite to Bayern's attack.

Thomas Muller (72' for Musiala) - 6/10

The Raumdeuter was brought on too late. His nodding of the head after Haaland's goal showed he knew the game was over.

Josip Stanisic (77' for Pavard) - 6/10

He went into the books for a foul on Grealish.

