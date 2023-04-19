Bayern Munich 1-1 Manchester City: Player ratings for the Sky Blues as Haaland strikes to set up Real Madrid showdown | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayern Munich in the Champions League but reached the semi-finals of the competition after winning the tie 4-1 on aggregate.

The Sky Blues had beaten the Bavarians 3-0 at the Etihad last week, leaving Thomas Tuchel's side with a mountain to climb at the Allianz Arena in the second leg on Wednesday, April 19.

Unsurprisingly, Bayern started off with more urgency and created two good chances, but were unable to test Ederson with either shot.

Erling Haaland had a golden opportunity to open the scoring after City were awarded a penalty for a Dayot Upamecano handball. However, the Norwegian striker blazed his effort into the stands as the half ended 0-0.

Haaland redeemed himself in the 57th minute as he fired a shot past Yann Sommer after a slip by Upamecano left him one-on-one with the keeper.

Now leading 4-0 on aggregate, City had effectively put the tie to bed, but Bayern continued to apply pressure and were rewarded for their attempts late on when Joshua Kimmich scored a penalty.

However, it was too-little too-late for the Bavarians to make a comeback in the tie. Their head coach Thomas Tuchel was also sent off for an altercation with the referee.

City will face defending champions Real Madrid in the semi-finals next month.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

The City custodian was a busy man in goal, facing plenty of shots from the hosts but he held firm. It took a penalty to finally beat him.

Manuel Akanji - 6.5/10

He kept everything tidy at the back but conceded a late penalty, although it was quite a dubious one, with the ball appearing to have crossed the line before it struck his arm.

Ruben Dias - 8/10

City's rock, Dias brought his A-game to the fore and frustrated Bayern with crucial interventions. He blocked two shots, made three tackles and two clearances, including one off the line that spared City an embarrassing own goal.

Nathan Ake - 6.5/10

The Dutchman had a comfortable outing in Munich but saw it cut short with an injury in the 66th minute.

John Stones - 7/10

Leroy Sane beat him easily early on for a deadly break, which he failed to capitalize on. Stones recovered well and put in a solid shift for the rest of the match.

Rodri - 6.5/10

The Spaniard was relatively quiet tonight but still didn't put a foot wrong and fought hard in midfield.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Sloppy on the ball and well off the pace, Silva had a tough night in Munich. He lost possession 14 times and won only nine of his 24 ground duels, while getting dribbled past six times.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

The Belgian wizard had a regular day in office where he created a few chances and also bagged the assist for Haaland's goal. He now has 23 assists for the season, the most he's ever managed in a single campaign for the club, and took home the man-of-the-match award too.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7/10

Gundogan showed great anticipation in the attacking areas and also won the penalty for City after his shot came off Upamecano's arm.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Deadly on the counter, Grealish created two chances on the break for City.

Erling Haaland - 7.5/10

Haaland missed a penalty in the first half with a poor attempt but made up for it with a solid finish in the second that put the tie to bed.

Substitutes

Aymeric Laporte (66' for Ake) - 6/10

Laporte was booked for fouling Kingsley Coman.

Julian Alvarez (84' for Haaland) - 6/10

The Argentine touched the ball just eight times and completed just four passes in 12 minutes of action.

Kyle Walker (88' for De Bruyne) - N/A

The game was pretty much done and dusted by the time he came on.

