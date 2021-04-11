Bayern Munich 1-1 Union Berlin: Bayern Munich Player ratings as champions drop points at home | Bundesliga 2020-21

Bayern Munich's winning run in the Bundesliga came to an end after Union Berlin held the reigning champions to a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Arena.

Marcus Ingvartsen scored just five minutes from time to cancel out Jamal Musiala's opener for Bayern Munich as the Iron Ones secured an unlikely point.

After a defeat to PSG in the Champions League, Bayern Munich named a much-changed lineup, with an eye on the return leg of their clash with the French champions.

Bayern Munich needed to wait 68 minute for their opener, which arrived when 18-year old Jamal Musiala produced a moment of individual brilliance to break the deadlock.

Bayern 1-1 Union Berlin FT:



⚽️ Musiala

⚽️ Ingvartsen



League-leaders concede in the 86th minute as their lead at the top is cut to five points.

Just when it looked like Bayern Munich would hold on for all three points, Marcus Ingvartsen forced a share of the spoils for Berlin with a late equaliser.

Despite the draw, Bayern Munich have a five-point cushion atop the Bundesliga standings. On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Bayern Munich players in the game:

Manuel Neuer - 7/10

Bayern Munich's sweeper-keeper was on hand to make a few crucial stops, denying Marius Bulter twice from close range by nonchalantly catching his headed attempts. However, Manuel Neuer couldn't do much about Ingvartsen's equaliser.

Bouna Sarr - 7/10

Bounna Sarr was kept busy by the marauding Keita Endo but didn't put a wrong foot forward, making three tackles and one interception. Sarr also drove forward and produced a few decent crosses.

Jerome Boateng - 7/10

Jerome Boateng was crucial to stopping Hertha Berlin in their tracks in counter-attacks in the first-half. He also threw his weight around in attack whenever Bayern Munich swarmed forward. Boateng was taken off shortly after the hour mark, perhaps with the midweek-PSG game in mind.

Javi Martinez - 7/10

Javi Martinez's duel with Petar Musa was an interesting one, but the Bayern Munich stalwart got the better of his man, keeping him quiet for most of the game.

Josip Stanisic - 6/10

Josip Stanisic made a promising debut for Bayern Munich. The 21-year-old showed impressive attacking instincts and incredible passing accuracy. He was strong in the air, too, winning five aerial duels, the most by a Bayern Munich player, although he needs to improve his finishing.

Joshua Kimmich - 6/10

Joshua Kimmich was sloppy in the game's opening exhanges, getting caught out in possession which lead to a dangerous break from Berlin. But the Bayern Munich midfielder grew into the game, making two key passes and completing four of six attempted tackles.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Starting in defensive midfield hampered his attacking play, but the Raumdeuter liberated himself once he started playing further forward. Thomas Muller assisted Musiala's goal to bag his 16th assist in the Bundesliga this season.

Jamal Musiala - 8/10

The 18-year old wunderkind was at the heart of Bayern Munich's attacking play , pulling the strings from the left with elan. Jamal Musiala scored an excellent goal too.

Jamal Musiala this season:



⚽️ vs. Schalke

⚽️ vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

⚽️ vs. RB Leipzig

⚽️ vs. Lazio

⚽️ vs. Union Berlin



18 years old and looking perfectly comfortable in Bayern Munich's XI.

Tiago Dantas - 7/10

It was a decent outing for the 20-year old Tiago Dantas, who made some promising runs through the heart of Berlin's defence.

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

Bayern Munich's injury woes deepened after Kingsley Coman had to be taken off at half-time with a niggle. In the 45 minutes he played, the Frenchman struggled to make any sort of impact.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 6/10

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting clumsily lost the ball a few times and offered no direct threat, failing to muster a single shot on target.

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes

Benjamin Pavard - 6/10

Benjamin Pavard looked unsettled at the heart of the Bayern Munich backline after replacing Jerome Boateng.

Leroy Sane - 7/10

Leroy Sane injected energy and pace in Bayern Munich's attack, troubling the Hertha Berlin defence with his movement and link-up play. He also won a few corners.

Tanguy Nianzou - 6/10

Tanguy Nianzou's only real moment of action saw him go into the books for bringing down Grischa Promel with a sliding challenge.

David Alaba - 7/10

David Alaba's introduction in midfield allowed Thomas Muller the license to roam forward while the Austrian played an anchoring role in midfield. David Alaba could've won the game for Bayern Munich but slammed his shot well over the woodwork.

Christopher Scott - 5/10

The youngster had 25 minutes of game time after coming on. But Christopher Scott looked lost for most of the time, making just seven touches on the ball and five passes.