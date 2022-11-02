Bayern Munich 2-0 Inter Milan: 5 hits and flops as 6 in 6 Bavarians stamp their dominance in Europe | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 

Bayern Munich added the icing on the cake by dispatching Inter Milan 2-0 at home in their UEFA Champions League Group C game on Tuesday (November 1).

Great Bayern teams are well-oiled machines with every cog in the right place. The current side under Julien Nagelsmann's stewardship is hitting all the right notes. The passing was German precision, the press on point and the finishing above par as Bayern easily overcame their second high-profile European opponents in as many weeks.

Bayern had never hit fourth gear in their 3-0 dismantling of Barcelona at the Camp Nou last week. Even here at home, they did not have to pull out all stops to get the win in an inconsequential game as far as the standings were concerned. Bayern were already going to finish top and Inter behind them regardless of the result.

Pride was at stake as well as a record, though. A sixth win in six would have meant Bayern would become the first team ever to claim a 100 per cent record in the group stage on three occasions.

However, it were Inter who began the game better, showing more attacking intent. Nicola Barella stung Sven Ulreich's fingers in goal, ably deputising for the injured Manuel Neuer. An usually poor Lautaro Martinez also missed a great opportunity from a low cross for Inter by shooting wide.

Bayern grew into the game slowly, with Joshua Kimmich pulling the strings in midfield and the likes of Sadio Mane getting sighters at goal. However, when it finally came, the goal arrived from a center-back. Benjamin Pavard climbed high to meet a Kimmich corner in the 32nd minute, heading past the keeper.

The second half saw more Bayern chances with Andre Onana being peppered with shots. Inter's passing went awry, with only substitute Eden Dzeko looking spirited in attack. Eventually, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored the inevitable second goal for Bayern in the 72nd minute.

He picked up the ball outside the Inter box, and with the defenders backing off, unleashed a thunderous shot to beat his Cameroonian international teammate Onana. It was his last touch of the game as Nagelsmann rang in the changes with the game in the bag.

Bayern finished atop the group with 18 points, and Inter second with ten. On that note, here are the five hits and flops from the heavyweight clash:

#5 Hit Benjamin Pavard (Bayern)

Pavard was one of the scorers on the night.

Benjamin Pavard has been around Munich for a substantial amount of time. However, he has often found himself out of the first team, with his favoured right-back slot given to someone else.

The World Cup winner's full-back position is currently being occupied by Noussair Mazroui. In such circumstances, his assured performance at center-back will give him confidence ahead of the World Cup. Pavard also netted the first goal of the game with a fine header from a corner in the first half.

#4 Flop - Lautaro Martinez (Inter)

Martinez cut a sorry figure against Bayern.

The Chilean forward was crowded out by a sharp Bayern defence for the entirety of his stay on the pitch.

He missed a gilt-edged opportunity in the first half when a low cross found him sliding in at the far post, but he skied it high and wide. He failed to mark Pavard for the latter's goal as well. Martinez was expectedly taken off in the 59 minute.

#3 Hit - Joshua Kimmich (Bayern)

Joshua Kimmich was a livewire in midfield.

Joshua Kimmich's great stint at the centre of the park augurs well not only for the Bavarians but also for Germany with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar looming.

Not only did the talented midfielder pull the strings in midfield, he took set-pieces with aplomb, got an assist for Pavard's goal and also tracked back strongly. Kimmich also used his sweet right foot for a string of fine long-range efforts.

#2 Flop - Inter defence

Both teams made some changes, as the game didn't count towards the final group standings.

However, Inter still named an experienced rearguard, with Stefan de Vrij, Franceso Acerbi and Matteo Darmian forming a three-man central defence. Wingbacks Robin Gosens and Raoul Bellanova propped them up. The visitors certainly missed starters Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco in those positions.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will be disappointed by the way Bayern tore his team apart on more than one occasion. Bayern managed 23 attempts and could have added more goals to their tally had they been less profilgate with their finishing.

#1 Hit - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern)

Choupo-Moting celebrates his goal.

The Cameroonian striker has had an astounding career redemption after often being on the fringes of the team during Robert Lewandowski's era of greatness. Not only did he score an absolute screamer in the second half, Choupo-Moting exhibited impressive link-up play, and his ball distribution was top notch.

Not too long ago, many were taken aback when Choupo-Moting was signed by Bayern. They called him one of the luckiest players in the world to have played for elite clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern. However, he scored his third goal in four games in Europe's premier competition, which comes on the back of another well-taken goal at the Camp Nou last season.

Poll : 0 votes