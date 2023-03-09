Bayern Munich 2-0 PSG: Player ratings for Bavarians as Choupo-Moting and Gnabry strikes send Messi and co. packing | UEFA Champions League 2022-23 

Bayern Munich beat PSG 2-0 at the Allianz Arena to progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League with a 3-0 win on aggregate.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry scored for the Bavarians as Lionel Messi and co. were knocked out in the last-16 for the second year in a row.

The visitors, who trailed 1-0 in the tie following their home defeat last month, needed a big performance in Munich to turn the tie around. However, Christophe Galtier's side failed to turn up, putting up a lethargic display as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were largely quiet.

Choupo-Moting broke the deadlock just after the hour mark from a Leon Goretzka pass which put the Parisians on the brink of elimination. In the dying stages of the match, Gnabry came off the bench and struck Bayern's second to consolidate their win.

Despite a promising run in all competitions so far, PSG again flattered to deceive in Europe as their search for a maiden European title goes on.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, are in the draw for the last-8 next week.

Here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Yann Sommer - 7.5/10

He nearly gifted PSG a goal towards the end of the first-half, but Matthijs de Ligt saved his blushes with a timely intervention. Otherwise, the Swiss custodian was fantastic and he made a wonderful save to deny Ramos midway through the second-half.

Josip Stanisic - 7.5/10

He limited PSG's influence on the wings and blocked a shot from Mbappe as well.

Dayot Upamecano - 8.5/10

The Frenchman read the game well, made crunch tackles, and clinically won back possession. A top performance from the central defender.

Matthijs de Ligt - 7.5/10

A reliable figure in defense and his crucial clearance off-the-line was perhaps the highlight of his night.

Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

The Road Runner was always on hand to intercept crosses for Mbappe, rendering him ineffective on the night.

Leon Goretzka - 7.5/10

The midfielder bagged the assist for Choupo-Moting's winner, displaying quick-thinking to find the striker. It was his fourth assist of the season in the competition.

Joshua Kimmich - 9/10

As always, he ran things from midfield and kept Bayern ticking with his immaculate passing and vision. Man of the match.

Kingsley Coman - 6/10

A rather subdued performance from Coman, who scored the winning goal in Paris last month.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

The Raumdeuter was involved in creating the winner and overall was key to building attacks for Bayern.

Jamal Musiala - 7.5/10

A bull in a china shop with his electric dribbles, tying PSG defenders in knots.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - 8/10

The Cameroonian scored the first goal of the match and sent his former side packing. He also equalled a record in the process:

Substitutes

Leroy Sane (68' for Choupo-Moting) - 6/10

He sharpened Bayern's attack with his vision, creativity and directness, but also missed a few chances towards the end.

Sadio Mane (82' for Musiala) - 3/10

The Senegalese barely got a touch on the ball.

Serge Gnabry (86' for Coman) - 7.5/10

He consolidated Bayern's win with their second goal.

Joao Cancelo (86' for Muller) - 7/10

His run and pass for Gnabry's goal were superb.

