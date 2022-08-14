Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg: Bayern Player Ratings as Musiala and Muller score in a testing game | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern Munich defeated VFL Wolfsburg 2-0 in the Bundesliga on Sunday, August 14.

The Bavarians outclassed last year's Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1 on their own turf last time around. Having allowed Robert Lewandowski to leave, Julian Nagelsmann's men looked sharp and raring to go for the new campaign. Bayern were eager to continue with their strong start.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, needed a late equalizer to earn a point against Werder Bremen in their last encounter. Niko Kovac's men were eager to try and earn a point from what was bound to be a tough game in Munich.

The visitors made a confident start, dominating possession in the early exchanges and showing no signs of fear against the defending champions. They imposed themselves on Bayern physically to try and shift momentum in their favor.

New signing Sadio Mane appeared to have given the hosts the lead but the goal was disallowed for offside following a VAR review. Bayern continued to string brilliant moves together to advance the ball and threaten.

Bayern Munich opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as Jamal Musiala unleashed a low, driven shot into the bottom-left corner. Wolfsburg often struggled to clear the ball away as the Bavarians forced one shot after another goalwards.

The hosts added a second in the 43rd minute. Joshua Kimmich attempted a shot from distance which looked destined for the bottom-right corner. However, Thomas Muller redirected it and confused goalkeeper Koen Casteels to score and make it 2-0. Bayern Munich went into the break holding their lead.

Wolfsburg came out for the second half looking more compact and determined to make their mark in the game. They played a higher line to prevent Bayern Munich from playing through them.

Nagelsmann took Serge Gnabry out of the game and brought Leroy Sane on, in what looked like a tactical move. In addition, they seemed to take their foot off the gas as they reduced their forward passing. Bayern looked content to knock the ball around as they kept possession.

The hosts saw off the game with relative ease as they ran out 2-0 winners. That said, let's take a look at how Bayern's players performed.

Bayern Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 7.5/10

Neuer did not have much to do as Bayern kept the ball for the majority of the game and in opposition territory. He made two saves and distributed the ball with 84% accuracy, including 13 accurate long balls.

Benjamin Pavard - 8.5/10

Pavard made runs into the attacking third to offer his team an extra option as they looked to overload key areas. He put in a stellar performance on both ends of the pitch. He won nine of his 18 duels, making four interceptions and six tackles. He also played four key passes.

Dayot Upamecano - 7.5/10

Upamecano was a rock at the back for Bayern as he used his physicality well. He also distributed the ball well, displaying his long-range passing skills. He won three of his seven duels and made five clearances and two tackles.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Hernandez made an enthusiastic start to the game and was booked within the first 15 minutes. He won three of his six duels and passed the ball with 92% accuracy, including eight accurant long balls.

Alphonso Davies - 7.5/10

Davies made a good start but had a nervy moment early on after making a shaky clearance. He won six of his nine duels and made two clearances in a decent performance overall.

Thomas Muller - 8/10

Muller displayed his knack for being in the right place at the right time as he redirected Kimmich's shot into the goal. He won four of his seven duels and played three accurate long balls.

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Kimmich looked active from the start as he held his own in midfield and distributed the ball well. He provided an assist for his side's second goal. He passed the ball with 89% accuracy including five key passes, three crosses and three long balls. He also won 10 of his 18 duels.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7/10

Sabitzer established himself as a regular in Nagelsmann's side and put in a composed performance. He passed the ball with 92% accuracy and won five of his seven duels.

Jamal Musiala - 8/10

Musiala continued to grow into his role as a creative outlet, appearing in key areas to help create chances. He scored Bayern's opening goal with a well-struck shot from outside the box. He won five of his eight duels and also played three key passes in a sparkling performance.

Serge Gnabry - 6.5/10

Gnabry had a frustrating first half as he attempted three shots, with two off target and one blocked. However, he won three of his seven duels and played one key pass. He was taken off at the break.

Sadio Mane - 6.5/10

Mane's positioning and runs helped his teammates pick the perfect pass to break through Wolfsburg's defensive lines. He scored a goal in the 21st minute which was later canceled after a VAR review. He only had 25 touches of the ball and attempted one shot which was off target.

Substitutes

Leroy Sane - 7/10

Sane came on for the second half of the game. He passed the ball with 95% accuracy and won two of his five duels.

Mathys Tel & Ryan Gravenberch - N/A

Both came on as late-game substitutes but did not contribute enough to warrant a rating.

