Bayern Munich 2-2 VfB Stuttgart: Player ratings for Bavarians as champions are held to a draw | Bundesliga 2022-23

Bayern Munich's winless streak reached three Bundesliga matches following their 2-2 draw against VfB Stuttgart at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Mathys Tel (36') and Jamal Musiala (60') put the league champions ahead twice, but the visiting side hit back through Chris Fuhrich (57') and Serhou Guirassy (90'+2').

Stuttgart, who came into the contest in search of their first win of the season, has the worst record in German football against the Bavarian giants. But the visiting side played bravely from the get-go while Julian Nagelsmann's side looked out of ideas and were second best throughout the contest.

Nagelsmann gave Tel his debut, making him the youngest player in history to start a Bundesliga match for Bayern. The 17-year-old repaid his manager's faith in him by breaking the deadlock when Alphonso Davies cut in from the left and fired in a low cross that the youngster buried into the bottom corner.

Stuttgart equalized on the other side of the break when Konstantinos Mavropanos intercepted a loose ball and squared it to Chris Fuhrich, who placed it into the far corner.

With the visiting side looking to build on the momentum, Bayern got back in front through Jamal Musiala's brilliant individual effort. He got the ball in the box, sent Atakan Karazor the wrong way with a lovely feint, and placed his shot into the bottom corner.

New signing Matthijs de Ligt struggled to deal with Serhou Guirassy throughout the match and in the closing minutes gave away a penalty for a foul on the Guinean in the box. Guirassy made no mistake from the spot, comfortably beating Neuer to make sure Stuttgart and Bayern Munich shared the points.

On that note, here are the player ratings for Bayern Munich:

Manuel Neuer - 5/10

The goalkeeper could not do a whole lot for either goal he conceded. He did not have much to do in the match besides picking the ball out of his net twice.

Noussair Mazraoui - 7/10

The Morocco international had one of his better outings for Bayern Munich. He was a constant attacking threat down the right wing.

Matthijs de Ligt - 4/10

The Dutchman did not have the best of performances. He was too aggressive at times and it cost the team in the end as he gave away a penalty that helped Stuttgart equalize late in the game.

Dayot Upamecano - 5/10

Performed better than his defensive partner but lacks the leadership qualities to organize the Bayern Munich backline. Nerves got to him as Stuttgart attacked on all fronts in the second half.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

A typical Davies performance, full of energy and running. Like Mazraoui on the other wing, the Canadian ran up and down the left wing, picking up an excellent assist for the opening goal. However, he will be disappointed after his poor pass led to Stuttgart equalizing for the first time.

Joshua Kimmich - 4/10

The German, who is usually very dependable and leads by example, had an off day. Lacked concentration in a few phases of the game, which ended up being costly. He was caught in possession a few times. He was lucky twice when Stuttgart stole the ball from him and scored before VAR intervened.

Leon Goretzka - 5/10

Played too high up the pitch without contributing much to the attack and did not track back like he normally does. The game passed by him a lot, especially in the first half.

Mathys Tel - 7/10

Aged 17 years and 136 days, Mathys Tel showed no signs of nerves while taking his first steps in senior football and opened the scoring with the composure of a veteran.

Jamal Musiala - 6/10

The young German looked lost and out of place for the most part, but when the chance fell to him, he took his goal with aplomb.

Serge Gnabry - 5/10

The winger, who normally makes the attack click, failed to inspire his teammates. Failed to pick the right pass in many instances and his first touch also seemingly deserted him on the day.

Thomas Muller - 4/10

The veteran German is not a striker, does not enjoy playing as a striker and against Stuttgart, deployed as a striker, he had one of his poorest performances in a long time. It's time for Julian Nagelsmann to look for other options to lead the line for Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich Substitutes

Josip Stanisic - 5/10

Replaced Mazraoui in the 61st minute and did not do much wrong, though he was not as effective as the Moroccan on the right wing.

Leroy Sane - 4/10

Sane replaced Bayern Munich debutant Tel in the 61st minute and was fairly subdued by his lofty standards. While his addition was expected to energize his team, he did not get on the ball enough to make a difference.

Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting - 4/10

Replaced Muller in the 68th minute and didn't do any worse or any better than the veteran German.

