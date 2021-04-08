Bayern Munich 2-3 PSG: Player Ratings as Kylian Mbappe's brace steals the show | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

PSG beat defending champions Bayern Munich 3-2 in the first leg of their 2020-21 UEFA Champions League quarter-final in Munich.

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring on the night after Neymar teed him up following a quick counter-attack. Marquinhos doubled PSG's advantage after some brilliant work from Neymar to bamboozle the Bayern Munich defence.

Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting pulled one back for Bayern Munich when he headed in following a delightful cross from Benjamin Pavard. Thomas Muller then restored parity close to the hour mark by converting an inch-perfect pass from Joshua Kimmich. But Mbappe soon restored PSG's lead by scoring his second of the night.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings against PSG

Manuel Neuer - 5/10

Manuel Neuer endured a disappointing night. The Bayern Munich custodian conceded three goals and was at fault for PSG's opener. Neuer allowed Mbappe's first of the night after he was beaten at his near post.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

Advertisement

Benjamin Pavard was astute both offensively as well as defensively. The Frenchman made some darting runs down the flank to create all sorts of problems for PSG. Pavard brilliantly set up Chupo-Moting with a perfect delivery and almost scored in the opening half for Bayern Munich.

Niklas Sule - 5/10

Niklas Sule was uncomfortable with PSG's pace of transitions before he was taken off for Jerome Boateng just before half-time. The Bayern Munich defender found it difficult to keep up with the visitors.

David Alaba - 5.5/10

David Alaba struggled with his positioning in the early phase of the game, allowing PSG acres of space to exploit. The Austrian also missed a great chance at the end to force a share of the spoils for Bayern Munich.

Lucas Hernandez - 6/10

Lucas Hernandez started the game strongly, forcing a great save off Keylor Navas, but faded as the game progressed. The Frenchman failed to produce anything substantial moving forward.

Leon Goretzka - 6/10

Leon Goretzka was unfortunate to leave the pitch with an injury at the half-hour mark. The German international forced a great save off Navas and would be kicking himself for not putting that chance away.

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Joshua Kimmich was absolutely brilliant for Bayern Munich. He set up Muller for Bayern Munich's second of the night and almost assisted Goretzka in the opening half. Kimmich completed the most passes (67) in the game and also created the most chances (11) on the night.

Leroy Sane - 6/10

Leroy Sane looked quite isolated in the first half but came to life as the game progressed. The former Manchester City star failed to create anything substantial, though, as he was contained well by PSG.

Thomas Muller - 7.5/10

Thomas Muller scored an all-important goal close to the hour mark to keep Bayern Munich's hopes in the tie alive. He should have scored in the opening half as well but fired a tame shot at Navas to squander a golden opportunity for Bayern Munich.

Kingsley Coman - 7.5/10

Kingsley Coman was the only Bayern Munich player PSG struggled against. The former PSG star kept the visitors on their toes, completing five dribbles, winning nine duels and making five recoveries during the game.

Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting - 8/10

Eric Maxim Chupo-Moting was isolated high up the pitch but looked likely to score whenever he had the chance to do so. He scored just before half-time to reduce Bayern Munich's arrears before seeing an effort come back off the woodwork. Chupo-Moting also created a great chance for Alaba, who squandered the opportunity.

Advertisement

Ratings of Bayern Munich Substitutes against PSG

Alphonso Davies - 6.5/10

Alphonso Davies was great after coming on. The Canadian added much-needed pace and physicality in the Bayern Munich backline.

Jerome Boateng - 5/10

Jerome Boateng struggled against the pacy PSG attack. He was well beaten by Mbappe for the Frenchman's second of the night.

1 / 2 NEXT