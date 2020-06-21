Bayern Munich 3-1 SC Freiburg: 5 Hits and flops from the game| Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich extended their winning run to 15 games with a routine 3-1 victory over SC Freiburg.

Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Muller and Kimmich among the stars who stood out in the match.

Bayern Munich continued their impressive run of form against SC Freiburg.

Bayern Munich wrapped up their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title on Wednesday with two games to spare, but that didn't seem to satisfy their hunger for grabbing more points as they cruised past SC Freiburg with a 3-1 win tonight.

The Bavarians sealed the fate of the game in the first 45 minutes with goals from Joshua Kimmich and Robert Lewandowski, who scored a brace. Despite making five changes from the title-winning game against Werder Bremen, Hansi Flick's Bayern Munich easily got past the visitors, who spent most on the game on the backfoot.

So as Bayern recorded yet another routine win in the German top-flight, we take a look at the 5 players who impressed and players who disappointed.

#5 Flop - Michael Cuisance

Michael Cuisance in action for Bayern Munich

One of the youngsters who've gotten the opportunity to prove their readiness for Bayern Munich's first-team squad after the lockdown is their French winger Michael Cuisance.

Though he is a talented player who showed a few moments of brilliance on the ball in the fixture, it was really hard for him to convert all of that possession into goal-creating opportunities.

As a young player, he still has a lot of room to improve and maybe he will, but tonight he seemed to be trying too hard at times. Had he showed a little more composure in the game he could've easily gotten his first Bundesliga goal tonight.

#4 Hit - Alexander Schwolow

Alexander Schwolow

The German shot-stopper had to be at his best to prevent this game from turning into another Bayern Munich riot. He used all of his experience and pulled off some fabulous saves in the game and was especially busy in the first half.

There was nothing much he could do against the three goals he conceded, the home side executed them perfectly, but apart from that kept his cool despite conceding three early goals.

#3 Hit - Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich in action for Bayern Munich.

Joshua Kimmich has made a habit of scoring goals for the Bavarians and again proved his goalscoring threat tonight, when he broke the deadlock in the 15th minute.

He was distributing the ball with accuracy, was graceful when in possession of the ball and all the while making well-timed runs into the final third from time to time. Alongside Leon Goretzka, he was all over the pitch and helped in nicking the ball away from the Freiburg attackers before they made it to Bayern Munich's box.

Overall, it was another impressive performance from the versatile player, whose reputation seems to be growing with every passing day.

#2 Hit - Thomas Muller

SV Werder Bremen v FC Bayern Munich - Bundesliga

It was very hard to believe that Bundesliga's top-assist provider this season, Thomas Muller, did not come out of this game with yet another assist or even a goal. In the first half, when Bayern Munich were relentless, he was involved in pretty much every move going forward.

If pre-assist was a thing, he would've walked away tonight with two of them, thanks to his role in the buildup of the first two goals. He was very clever in his approach to the game tonight and read the game very well, making very crucial decisions when in possession and more importantly when not in possession, he's not called the Raumdeuter for nothing.

#1 Hit - Robert Lewandowki

Robert Lewandowski became the top-scoring foreign national in a Bundesliga season with his brace tonight

Robert Lewandowski is the man in form in Europe at the moment. The Polish international yet again found the back of the net for Bayern Munich and created yet more Bundesliga history in doing so.

His 33rd goal of the season makes him the highest-scoring foreign international in a single Bundesliga season, a recorded held by his former Borussia Dortmund teammate Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

He had a role in all three goals, as he was also the enabler for Kimmich's opener. We all know his finishing skills, they are top-notch, but tonight he also showed his creative side and at times played as a No.10.

He now leads the race for the European Golden Shoe with 33 goals and is the top scorer in the UEFA Champions League as well. So if he can help his team to the Champions League title as well, he would become the frontrunner for the Ballon d'Or this year.