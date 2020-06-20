Bayern Munich 3-1 SC Freiburg: Player Ratings | Bundesliga 2019-20

Bayern Munich continued its good run of form with an excellent performance against SC Freiburg earlier today.

The reigning German champions fielded a mix of youth and experience with Sarpreet Singh and Mickael Cuisance starting the game.

Bayern Munich eased past SC Freiburg to record yet another win

Robert Lewandowski made history as Bayern Munich coasted to three more points against SC Freiburg earlier today.

The title-winners went into the game with a new-look starting eleven as Hansi Flick gave several first-team regulars a well-deserved rest and handed starts to youngsters Sarpreet Singh and Mickael Cuisance.

Bayern Munich showed no signs of being hungover from the club's title victory last week and displayed its characteristic aggression right from the outset. Die Roten displayed energy across the pitch and had Freiburg pegged back in its own half.

Bayern Munich may have already won the league, but they're not slowing down! 💪 pic.twitter.com/x4jKb3b71v — Goal India (@Goal_India) June 20, 2020

Bayern Munich seal comprehensive victory against Freiburg

The first half was highly productive for Bayern Munich with Robert Lewandowski breaking yet another record to seal the game for the club before it had even started.

With Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka pulling the strings brilliantly in the middle of the park, Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski ran riot in the first half-hour. Freiburg pulled a goal back against the run of play and threatened on the counter but Bayern Munich's quality and efficiency proved too much of a challenge in the first half for the 8th-placed side.

Thomas Müller was at his influential best today

The second half moved at a considerably lower pace as Bayern Munich took the foot off the pedal and saw out a comfortable victory. As has been the norm under Hansi Flick, Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Müller stood out for Bayern Munich and the club's younger players also gave a good account of themselves today.

Advertisement

Also Read: Bayern Munich's 2020-21 season kit spotted in stores before the official release

Sven Ulreich - 7/10

Sven Ulreich did not have much to do in the first half and was caught napping in the build-up to Freiburg's goal. The German goalkeeper made amends in the dying stages of the game with a brilliant one-on-one save from Chang-Hoon Kwon.

Benjamin Pavard - 7/10

Benjamin Pavard was not as adventurous in the final third as his counterparts but was assured in defence and put in a typically confident performance. The French full-back was troubled by Freiburg captain Christian Günter on a few occasions but comfortably dealt with the danger that came his way.

Jerome Boateng - 6.5/10

Jerome Boateng had precious little to do throughout the match and had one of his most comfortable games in a Bayern Munich shirt. A momentary lapse in concentration from the German centre-back saw Chang-Hoon Kwon through on goal in stoppage-time but the effort was saved by Sven Ulreich.

Javi Martinez - 6.5/10

Like his German counterpart, Javi Martinez was rarely troubled in the centre of Bayern Munich's defence. The Spaniard probably should have done better to prevent Freiburg's opening goal but marshalled Bayern Munich's defensive line effectively and was comfortable in possession.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10

Lucas Hernandez had a particularly interesting game and was as effective in the opposition's half as he was indecisive in his own. The French international failed to pick up his opposite number Jonathan Schmid and his mistake resulted in Freiburg's opening goal.

Hernandez made amends immediately and produced an excellent cross at the other end of the pitch for Bayern Munich's third goal. Like the rest of the Bayern Munich side, the full-back had a comfortable second half and was rarely troubled.

Joshua Kimmich opened the scoring for Bayern Munich

Joshua Kimmich - 8.5/10

Joshua Kimmich had a brilliant outing alongside Leon Goretzka in the middle of the pitch. The midfielder displayed incredible intelligence and was on hand to place an excellent low strike into the bottom corner in the 16th minute. The Bayern Munich man grew in confidence after his goal and dictated play for Bayern Munich in the middle of the pitch.

Leon Goretzka - 7.5/10

Leon Goretzka is quickly turning into a modern-day Bastian Schweinsteiger for Bayern Munich. The German midfielder was in excellent form today and nipped several Freiburg attacks in the bud.

The former Schalke star also found himself in the opposition's penalty area on several occasions and the rebound from his powerful shot was turned into the net by Robert Lewandowski in the first half.

Sarpreet Singh - 7/10

The Indian-origin New Zealander was an absolute livewire on Bayern Munich's left flank in the opening exchanges. The winger had a few shots on target and was an integral part of Bayern Munich's high press. The youngster will have to wait a little longer for his first official goal for Bayern Munich.

Some new faces in the Bayern Munich XI today 👀



New Zealand's Sarpreet Singh starts 👏#FCBSCF pic.twitter.com/SJCxQ8DnhW — Goal Malaysia (@Goal_MY) June 20, 2020

Mickael Cuisance - 6/10

The talented young Mickael Cuisance did not have the best of outings today. The French winger constantly tried to cut in on his favoured left foot but was unable to make much of an impact. Cuisance had an excellent opportunity to score his first Bundesliga goal in the second half but fluffed his lines.

Thomas Müller - 8/10

Bayern Munich's Raumdeuter had some good moments in the final third. Thomas Müller took a few potshots in the first half-hour and turned away from his marker brilliantly to find Lewandowski in the build-up to Joshua Kimmich's opening goal. Müller also had a hand in Bayern Munich's second goal and was unfortunate not to bag an assist in the game.

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

Robert Lewandowski put in a typically efficient performance as Bayern Munich's premier striker. The prolific striker scored his 32nd goal of the season and registered the highest goal tally by a non-German player in the Bundesliga. Bayern Munich's main man also displayed excellent skill to direct Lucas Hernandez's cross into the net.

Robert Lewandowski created seven chances from open play against Freiburg, the joint-most by a player in a Bundesliga game this season.



He can really do it all. 😳 pic.twitter.com/w98ADudlip — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 20, 2020

Substitutes

Kingsley Coman - 6.5/10

Kingsley Coman came on for Sarpreet Singh in the 60th minute and was a lively attacking presence for Bayern Munich. The French winger displayed his dribbling skills frequently but was not able to make much of an impact.

Joshua Zirkzee - 6.5/10

The young Dutch footballer replaced Mickael Cuisance in the 60th minute and troubled Freiburg in the last half-hour. Zirkzee took an ambitious shot just wide of the net after he came on and linked up well with Thomas Müller.

Chris Richards - NA

Jamal Musiala - NA

Also Read: Twitter explodes as Bayern Munich win their eighth consecutive Bundesliga title