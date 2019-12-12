Bayern Munich 3-1 Tottenham: Player Ratings | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Bayern players celebrate during their 3-1 win over Tottenham, completing their 100% group stage record

Goals from Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho saw Bayern Munich ease beyond Jose Mourinho's much-changed Tottenham side in their final Champions League Group B fixture. Their 3-1 win here means they finish the group stages with a 100 percent winning record for the first time in the club's history.

Tottenham wanted revenge after their 7-2 drubbing on matchday two and new manager Mourinho rung in the changes - leaving Dele Alli and Harry Kane out, while Heung-Min Son was benched. It made sense, as both sides were already qualified for the last-16 and had nothing to play for.

6 out of 6 for 1st time ✅

Most prolific away team ever (16 goals) ✅

2nd highest number of goals ever in group stage (24) ✅



Coman broke the deadlock with his first goal since mid-September after 14 minutes, as Coutinho and Serge Gnabry combined before the latter played a reverse pass across the box - Coman caressed his effort into the bottom corner.

Spurs equalised six minutes later through £25m summer signing Ryan Sessegnon, who was also making his first start for the club. The 19-year-old winger took his maiden Champions League goal well, firing low and hard beyond Manuel Neuer at his near post after Jerome Boateng's interception saw the ball spin into his path.

Gnabry and Coutinho both hit the woodwork before half-time - Gnabry curling one goalwards during a well-worked move, while Coutinho saw his audacious strike cannon back off the crossbar in stoppage-time.

However, it was substitute Muller - who replaced Coman after a worrying knee injury - restoring Bayern's advantage. Alphonso Davies' great work was pivotal in the build-up, before the teenager hit the post with Spurs failing to clear their lines. The ball bounced into Muller's path, and the German's predatory instincts were present as he duly finished.

Midway through the second-half, Coutinho eventually got on the scoresheet. Having effortlessly breached Spurs' midfield again, he let fly with a trademark curling effort from distance which nestled in the bottom corner. 3-1 and cruising, both sides could have scored more but Bayern held firm to inflict Mourinho's second defeat in charge of Spurs. Without further ado, here's a look at how the individual players fared:

Bayern

Bayern returned to winning ways in style vs. Tottenham and could have had six or seven goals in truthtion

Manuel Neuer (Goalkeeper): 7.5/10

Solid as usual, Neuer's goalkeeping brilliance is often overlooked. Displays like these, where he stood tall and made important saves look easy when called upon, prove he's still an invaluable asset to a Bayern backline that are far from perfect.

Despite not being kept busy throughout, he was sharp as ever to thwart Christian Eriksen and Son in particular during a second-half where amidst Bayern's seeming control, Spurs still managed to create goalscoring chances. He will have been disappointed to concede Sessegnon's equaliser, which struck with real venom and accuracy at his near post.

Benjamin Pavard: 7/10

Another steady display by the Frenchman, who is continuing to settle in as a key cog within this Bayern side. Despite their surprising league form, the 23-year-old has rarely put a foot wrong so far this term and again that was the case here.

Boateng's inadvertent assist in the build-up for Sessegnon's goal was particularly unfortunate, as Pavard sensed danger and shifted across to cut out Lo Celso's attempted pass. The deflection left Sessegnon with ample time and space to smash home his half-volley. Besides that, he kept Sessegnon isolated for large periods too, despite being part of a defence adopting a high line - giving the teenager acres of unmarked space down his side.

Jerome Boateng: 6.5/10

Critics have been quick to ridicule him for his gradual decline, but given inconsistent collective form and a troubling time with injuries in recent seasons, it's not a surprise that Boateng's best days are now behind him.

He's no longer the same physical specimen in the heart of Bayern's backline but still possesses those defensive qualities, even if execution isn't always there. That much was clear by his role in Sessegnon's goal, doing well to initially intercept Lo Celso's pass but his gangly legs did the opposite of his intentions, inadvertedly assisting him. Operating on the right, he had less defensive work to do than others - so gets a lower rating.

Javi Martinez: 7/10

By no means is Martinez a spring chicken at 31, in-fact he's just a day older than centre-back partner Boateng. However, the experienced Spaniard dealt with danger well and his lack of pace wasn't exposed as it potentially could have been.

He won eight of 12 duels contested, completed three tackles, one interception, block and clearance alongside a key pass and 90.1% accuracy over the 90 minutes. Those stats are always refreshing to see from Bayern's perspective, even if it was against Spurs' makeshift attack on this occasion. There will certainly be sterner tests to come.

Alphonso Davies: 9/10 - Man of the Match

Davies was composed in possession, defensively astute when he needed to be and worked hard throughout

Exactly the type of game perfect for Alphonso Davies to soak up invaluable Champions League experience and take in his stride, the 19-year-old passed this latest test with flying colours. Easy to forget he was playing for the Vancouver Whitecaps this time last year? Sure. Bayern spending £8 million on a teenage talent with high potential was shrewd at the time, but now?

It looks like a masterstroke on their part. Forget that he's a winger converted into a more defensive setting - like David Alaba and more besides - but he has now started their last ten games at left-back and this was his best showing. The match statistics speak for themselves: 16 of 18 duels won, eight successful dribbles, a game-high five tackles, one interception, Davies also hit the woodwork and created the assist for Coutinho's strike.

Lo Celso and Walker-Peters had no chance stopping him down his side. He and Bayern fans should be excited to see what's in store for him come 2020, after displays like that.

#FCBTOT in 60 seconds 🎥



Thiago Alcantara: 7.5/10

Another impressive midfield showing by Thiago, are you surprised? He was clearly enthused by the prospect of facing Eric Dier and continued to expose his immobility with worrying ease.

Only Davies had more than his 100 touches over the 90 minutes, again reiterating the Spaniard's eagerness to receive possession where possible and advance forward, leaving Spurs defenders in his wake. He too created three key passes (91.9% accuracy), completed three dribbles and won eight of 12 duels contested - showing he's capable of producing intelligent defensive contributions (two tackles, one interception) too.

The only blemish on his display, was how he managed to miss from a few yards out when pouncing on the rebound as Gnabry's effort cannoned back off the far post. The ball arrived quickly and he didn't adjust his feet in time but even still, he should have put the game to bed before half-time with the goal gaping.

Joshua Kimmich: 8/10

Kimmich delivered another dependable display in central midfield

Plenty is said about the German's versatility, adapting to play well in a variety of different positions when required - but this was another display where Kimmich justified his reputation as one of their most dependable players.

As part of a midfield trio with Coutinho and Thiago either side of him, the 24-year-old was again a reliable passing option who looked to progress forward while equally keeping things characteristically tidy. Winning all five duels contested (three interceptions, two tackles), he had a joint game-high three key passes, 86.3% pass accuracy and was quietly impressive as usual. A first-half booking for arguing was the only real blemish on his performance here.

Philippe Coutinho: 8/10

On his day, Coutinho is one of the world's best. Blessed with quick feet, an excellent passing range, deadly change of direction and close-control dribbling to boot, Tottenham should know better than most just how good the Brazilian is.

Instead, they were caught ballwatching too often and invited him an opportunity to take them on. Often guilty of trying too much, Spurs restricted him to orchestrating from deep-lying roles in the first-half. After the break, that all changed. His audacious effort cannoned off the crossbar and having unleashed a brilliant crossfield pass for Gnabry, he had settled himself.

Should have done better with efforts on two occasions - Paulo Gazzaniga making a comfortable stop from range before watching his free-kick fly inches over the crossbar, but as time wore on and extra pockets of space were present, he utilised that to ruthless effect. Bypassing the Dier/Sissoko combo far too easily, he curled a brilliant effort into the bottom corner just as Mourinho prepared a double change. It felt futile after his brilliance.

Kingsley Coman: 7/10

Started purposefully, took his goal brilliantly and such a shame that the winger had to hobble off midway through the first-half with a grim knee injury. Replays show he landed awkwardly on the turf when stretching for a pass, with initial fears suggesting he could be sidelined long-term through a ligament injury. Given his injury struggles in recent seasons and eagerness to finally kick on after two-and-a-half years at Bayern, you can only hope that's not the case.

Ivan Perisic: 7/10

Interchanging positions with Gnabry and Muller in attack, the experienced Croatian was busy working hard but when replaced late on, will probably have been quietly disappointed not to have been rewarded with a goal or assist for his endeavours. He won four aerial duels - a statistic only bettered by Martinez across the pitch - while creating two key passes and proving a handful against Kyle Walker-Peters on the flank.

Serge Gnabry: 7.5/10

Started brilliantly and caused Danny Rose problems galore down the right-hand side. Ever-present in Bayern's intricate build-up play, he relished the task of unlocking Spurs' backline with electric pace and movement. Unlucky to hit the far post from distance with a well-struck effort, you could sense an urgency from him to replicate those MD2 heroics - with a goal or two at least for his efforts. His influence on the game lessened as teammates attacked down the opposite side after the restart, but nonetheless Serge remained an ever-present threat.

Substitutes

Thomas Muller: 7.5/10

He made no mistake in restoring Bayern's slender lead just before half-time, which was a much-needed confidence boost given their lack of luck in the final third.

Offering a completely different dimension to Coman, he showed attacking intelligence and was unlucky not to earn assists after the break - three key passes and 86.7% accuracy justifying his inclusion, even when seemingly on the periphery in games.

Joshua Zirkzee: N/A

With Lewandowski an unused substitute, it was the turn of 18-year-old Dutch forward Joshua Zirkzee to make his Champions League debut. Would have liked to see him feature more than a solitary five-minute cameo, though.

Leon Goretzka: N/A

Made an important recovery challenge to deny an onrushing Eriksen from shooting late on, but not enough time to much else of note.

