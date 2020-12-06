Bayern Munich 3-3 RB Leipzig: Player ratings as Bayern twice recover deficits to remain top of the pile | Bundesliga 2020-21

In a top-of-the-table clash in the 2020-21 Bundesliga, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, the top two clubs in the league this season, played out an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

Leipzig started the better of the two sides, with Marcel Sabitzer hitting the crossbar. Moments later, Christopher Nkunku gave Julian Nagelsmann's team the lead, doing so in the 19th minute after an uncharacteristic Manuel Neuer error.

However, the game soon turned on its head. Youngster Jamal Musiala came on for the injured Javi Martinez and made an immediate impact, placing a shot tantalisingly beyond the reach of a diving Peter Gulacsi from the edge of the area.

Four minutes later, Bayern Munich were ahead in the game when Kingsley Coman found Thomas Muller in the box, and the German made no mistake in beating Gulacsi at the near post.

However, Bayern's lead didn't last for too long, as Dutch winger Justin Kluivert restored parity 81 seconds later to end an exhilarating first half.

After the interval, the game picked up where it left off. Emil Forsberg found space in the Bayern Munich box to head home Angelino cross to restore Leipzig's lead. However, Bayern Munich poured forward in search of an equaliser and yielded the dividends.

Leipzig soaked up the pressure for most of the second half but were undone when the excellent Kingsley Coman picked out Muller to level proceedings for Bayern Munich for the second time on the night.

Despite the best efforts of the defending champions to find the winner, there were no more goals in the game, and the top two sides in Germany had to be content with a share of the spoils and the points.

On that note, let's have a look at the ratings of Bayern Munich and Leipzig players in the game.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings:

Manuel Neuer: 6/10

Manuel Neuer was solid throughout the game, barring Nkunku's opener. The Bayern Munich number one will be disappointed to let in three goals on the night but did well to deal with Leipzig's balls into the box.

David Alaba: 5.5/10

The versatile Austrian played at left-back for Bayern Munich but struggled to cope with Leipzig's attacks on occasions. However, David Alaba didn't offer much going forward in a rather quiet display.

Jerome Boateng: 5/10

The veteran defender looked completely off the pace. Jerome Boateng was exposed multiple times throughout the night by the Leipzig attackers and was at fault for the third goal, as he couldn't track his man.

Niklas Sule: 5/10

The German continued his poor start to the campaign, as he looked out of sorts against the early Leipzig pressure. Niklas Sule did look more comfortable in the second half when Bayern Munich pushed forward for an equaliser.

Benjamin Pavard: 5.5/10

Benjamin Pavard had a torrid time dealing with his compatriot Nkunku in the first half. The Frenchman stung the palms of Peter Gulacsi with a rocket of a shot but didn't offer much else going forward. However, Pavard looked more assured in the second half.

Javi Martinez: 5/10

Javi Martinez started the game in midfield for Bayern Munich, but his night was cut short because of an injury. The Spaniard was replaced by Jamal Musiala due to an apparent groin injury he picked up in the first half.

Leon Goretzka: 5.5/10

The German struggled to assert his dominance in the centre of the park and had a rather underwhelming outing against the Leipzig midfielders. Leon Goretzka will look to shake off the cobwebs soon, as Bayern Munich will need his dynamism in midfield as the season progresses.

Leroy Sane: 5.5/10

Leroy Sane continued his slow start to life at Bayern Munich. However, Sane didn't cause the Leipzig defence too many problems before the winger was replaced by Serge Gnabry around the hour mark.

Kingsley Coman: 8.5/10

Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller picked apart the Leipzig defence.

The Frenchman was unplayable at times, providing all three assists for Bayern Munich on the night. He was by far and away Bayern Munich's most threatening player against a resilient Leipzig backline.

Thomas Muller: 8/10

Thomas Muller did what a Raumdeuter does. In a classic performance, the Bayern Munich man didn't do much in the game apart from finding himself space in the box to score a brace.

Robert Lewandowski: 6/10

It was an uncharacteristically quiet game for the Bayern Munich hitman. He was completely neutralised by the Leipzig centre-backs as Robert Lewandowski barely had any effect on the proceedings.

Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes:

Jamal Musiala: 7/10

Jamal Musiala replaced Javi Martinez in the first half and immediately got Bayern Munich back into the game with a rasping shot from the edge of the area. He looked to get forward every time he was on the ball.

Serge Gnabry: 6/10

Serge Gnabry came on for Leroy Sane in the second half and had a better game than his compatriot. However, he couldn't really impose himself on the game.

Douglas Costa: 5/10

Douglas Costa replaced Coman late in the second half. However, he did not have enough time on the pitch to make a difference.

Chris Richards: 5/10

Chris Richards came on late for Jerome Boateng. He looked composed at the back for Bayern Munich but didn't really have much to deal in the dying embers of the game.