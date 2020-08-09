Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (7-1 agg): Player ratings as German champions book safe passage through to quarters | UEFA Champions League 2019/20

Bayern Munich cantered into the quarterfinal of the UEFA Champions League with a 4-1 win over Chelsea at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie. Bayern had already won the first leg 3-0 at Stamford Bridge, so this game was considered to be a mere formality.

But the German champions showed up brilliantly on their own patch and played with style and panache, as a young Chelsea side were put to the sword.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern Munich after scoring a penalty that he won himself. He was put through on goal and Willy Caballero brought him down before the Pole emphatically hit his penalty into the top corner.

14 minutes later, Lewandowski turned provider, as Mateo Kovacic was robbed by Thomas Muller in midfield. The pole could set up Ivan Perisic easily, as Bayern's lead was doubled.

Even as Bayern Munich had the better of the first half, Chelsea pulled a goal back on the stroke of half-time. They built play superbly between Callum Hudson-Odoi and Emerson on the left before Manuel Neuer fumbled the latter's cross straight into Tammy Abraham's path for an easy tap-in.

Bayern Munich added two more goals in the second half, as Corentin Tolisso and Lewandowski both added two headers of their own to the scoresheet.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer - 5/10

Neuer should've done better to catch Emerson's cross, instead of parrying it straight into Abraham's path for Chelsea's only goal. That aside, he really didn't have much to do in the Bayern goal, other than look forward to a trip to Portugal.

Joshua Kimmich - 6/10

Away from his now customary central midfield role, Kimmich once again put in a solid shift. He will say that his crossing could have been a tad bit better, but this was a genuinely decent performance from him.

Bayern Munich are supposed to be playing Kimmich at right-back for the rest of the Champions League campaign. And on the basis of tonight's evidence, they have little to worry about.

Jerome Boateng - 5/10

His lack of pace, coupled with the ridiculously high Bayern Munich defensive line sometimes made it easy for Mason Mount and Hudson-Odoi to run in behind. But Boateng dealt well with most of those runs.

David Alaba - 5/10

Alaba was a little shaky and also not exactly comfortable with how high the Bayern Munich line was. Abraham, especially, gave Alaba his fair share of problems. He was brilliant in possession though.

Alphonso Davies - 6/10

As was the case at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, the Chelsea defenders were petrified by the sheer pace of Bayern Munich's Canadian left-back. Young Reece James was fully pegged back and N'Golo Kante had to come over to that side to provide cover as well.

Thiago Alcantara - 8/10

As long as he was on the park, Thiago ran the show for Bayern Munich with his technical ability coming to the fore. Thiago turned away from his markers with ease and then played the passes where he wanted to, how he wanted them. The Spaniard was taken off in the 70th minute.

Leon Goretzka - 7/10

Starting with Thiago in midfield, Goretzka truly played the foil to the flair player quite perfectly. He covered a whole lot of ground in the game and kept things simple in possession.

Serge Gnabry - 6/10

Gnabry wasn't at his electric best, with the close-season possibly playing a role in the winger not exactly hitting the heights that we saw from him before the restart.

Thomas Muller - 7/10

Muller was still taking up intelligent spaces and his movement was still top-notch. A decent runout would've been ideal preparation ahead of the flight to Lisbon, though.

Ivan Perisic - 7/10

Starting in place of the injured Kingsley Coman, Perisic provided a very decent thrust on the left flank for Bayern. He even managed a goal for himself with an easy finish after being set up by Lewandowski. He was eventually replaced by Phillipe Coutinho after 64 minutes on the pitch.

Robert Lewandowski - 9/10

Two goals and two assists, a good night's work for the Polish striker. He isn't just a goalscorer. He links up play so well for Bayern Munich, sets up his team-mates, and that was in full effect in this game, as both Perisic and Tolisso scored off his assists. Lewandowski himself scored early in the first half to put Bayern in the lead.

Substitutes

Phillipe Coutinho - 5/10

Coutinho barely gave the ball away for Bayern Munich when he was on the pitch. He came on and attempted a couple of typical Coutinho long-range curlers.

Niklas Sule - 5/10

Sule suffered a ligament tear back in October last year and getting back on the pitch for Bayern Munich after such a lengthy layoff would've been huge for him. He replaced Jerome Boateng in the 63rd minute and got some valuable minutes under his belt.

Alvaro Odriozola - 7/10

The Bayern Munich full-back buzzed up and down the flank and got himself an assist with a lovely cross for Lewandowski's second goal.

Corentin Tolisso - 7/10

Like Sule, Tolisso has been super unlucky with injuries this season, so it was a great moment for him to have scored a goal, which was with a header.

Javi Martinez - NA/10

He hardly had any time to make an impact on the game, as Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick only gave him around nine minutes of game time.