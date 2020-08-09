Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea (7-1 aggregate): 5 Hits and Flops | UEFA Champions League 2019-20

Dubbed as Mission Impossible, Frank Lampard took his Chelsea players to Germany intending to overturn a 3-0 deficit. Up against a daunting Bayern Munich team, the Blues knew that they needed to put in the performance of a lifetime to progress to the quarter-finals.

Even though Chelsea were the team that needed to score, it was Bayern Munich who opened the scoring thorugh a Robert Lewandowksi penalty. 14 minutes later the striker would turn provider, setting up Ivan Perisic for a calmly taken second.

Chelsea would pull a goal back before half time as Tammy Abraham tapped in from close range but that was as good as it got for Chelsea. Bayern Munich put in a dominant second half display as they rounded off an easy second leg victory with a Corentin Tolisso volley and a Lewandowski header.

Here are 5 hits and flops from Bayern Munich 4-1 Chelsea

#5 Flop: Emerson (Chelsea)

Is Emerson's Chelsea career over?

Frank Lampard would have looked at this game as an opportunity to assess the character of his squad. He knew the tie was already out of reach, but he wanted to see how his players would respond. On top of that, with the number of injuries the Blues had, certain fringe players were deployed.

Counting down the seconds that Emerson, Barkley, Willian, Batshuayi, won’t play for Chelsea again pic.twitter.com/97ayPTWDrf — CFCDaily (@CFCDaily) August 8, 2020

Having only made 19 appearances this season, Emerson was gifted a rare start at the Allianz Arena. However, the Brazilian failed to impress a manager that may well move him on in the summer. Emerson rarely ventured forward and even in his own defensive third, he was a liability.

#4 Hit: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

FC Bayern Muenchen v Chelsea FC - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

We’re starting to run out of superlatives to describe Alphonso Davies. The teenage sensation has exceeded all expectations in Germany and quickly established himself as one of the best full-backs in the world.

Alphonso Davies’ first half by numbers vs. Chelsea:



100% defensive aerial duels won

4 ball recoveries (joint-most)

2 interceptions (most)

0 times dribbled past



Demonstrating his defensive capabilities. 💪 pic.twitter.com/B31w6dTIjP — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) August 8, 2020

Today, up against a promising Reece James, the Bayern Munich left-back decided to continuously bomb past him down the left flank. In an explosive performance, Davies had 68 touches of the ball, won 3 duels, completed 35 passes, 2 interceptions and created 2 chances.