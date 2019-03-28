Bayern Munich: 4 Possible Signings this Summer

Nicolas Pepe has been on fire for LOSC Lille recently, could he be on his way to Munich?

Bayern Munich have been a dominating force in the Bundesliga for well over a decade now, and remain as strong as ever to this day. As of right now, they are top of the table, matched on points with Borussia Dortmund (60).

Although there's meant to be a rivalry between the two sides, a few eyebrows have been raised over the years at the transfers that have been negotiated by the pair. Players like Lewandowski, Hummels and Gotze have all been switched from Dortmund to Munich, as if there was no vitriol between the two sides in the first place.

As for how the teams fare in the league? Well, Bayern Munich are still a strong side, but Dortmund have developed rapidly in recent seasons, bringing through a mixture of youth talent from their academy and elsewhere -- Jadon Sancho springs to mind. This meant that Dortmund are suddenly breathing down Bayern's neck.

As a result, Bayern need to bolster their squad whilst they still have time. If they leave it to long, Dortmund may just overtake and leave Bayern for dust.

#4 Dodi Lukebakio (Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan from Watford)

Dodi Lukebakio in Dusseldorf colours

Dodi Lukebakio is a 21-year-old right winger who currently plays for Fortuna Dusseldorf in the Bundesliga, on loan from Watford. He has represented the Democratic Republic of the Congo once since making his debut back in October 2016, but has since switched to Belgium, playing for their U21s.

Lukebakio began his career with Anderlecht and was shipped out on loan twice to Toulouse and RSC Charleroi, before signing on permanently with the latter club in January 2018 for £2m. Yet, the very next day, Watford had bought him for £4.5m. It was a strange state of affairs, to say the least.

Lukebakio is currently with Fortuna Dusseldorf on loan until the summer, but when he returns, there's no doubt that clubs will be wanting to swoop in for him.

Bayern Munich, in particular, will have had the chance to watch his performances up close as he plays in the same league. His eight goals and four assists in just 24 games have turned heads in Europe this season, and Watford will do well to keep hold of him.

Lukebakio is valued at around £9m, but for a club to realistically pry him away from his current parent club, a fee in the region of £15m-£20m is more likely.

