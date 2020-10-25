Bayern Munich 5-0 Eintracht Frankfurt: Player Ratings as a Lewandowski hat-trick floors hapless visitors| Bundesliga 2020-21

It was another night of ruthless dominance from Bayern Munich as they dispatched Eintracht Frankfurt by scoring five unanswered goals past the hapless visitors. The defending Bundesliga champions, who now have a staggering goal difference of 14, sit second in the league table, a point adrift of league leaders Leipzig.

It was the visitors who started the game on the front foot, attempting to exploit Bayern Munich's high defensive line, with Andre Silva getting the better of David Alaba on a few occasions. However, at the 10-minute mark, it was Bayern Munich who took the lead as Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring with a delightful left-footed strike.

Stung by the opener, Eintracht Frankfurt struggled to make much of an impression in the game although they were able to conjure a few set-piece opportunities that eventually came to nothing. Bayern Munich's defence comfortably dealt with Frankfurt's offensive overloads as the hosts managed to keep a clean sheet.

The game was soon over as a contest when Bayern Munich went three goals to the good on the hour mark, thanks to a hat-trick by Lewandowski.

Substitututes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala, who came on for the final 20 minutes, also got on the scoresheet. Sane scored a belter to make it 4-0 for Bayern Munich before Musiala made it five for the home side to complete a resounding win.

On that note, let's take a look at the player ratings for Bayern Munich in a game in which they displayed complete dominance.

Bayern Munich Player Ratings

Manuel Neuer: 6/10

The six-time Bundesliga champions could've gone for a walk outside the stadium in the second half, and it wouldn't have made much of a difference. While Manuel Neuer did make a couple of saves in the first half, it was a pleasant evening for the goalkeeper.

Nevertheless, the 34-year-old played a vital role in thwarting Frankfurt's high press, completing 85% of his passes on the night.

Alphonso Davies: N/A

An early injury for the 19-year-old meant that he did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

David Alaba: 8/10

The Austrian international has continued his good form into the new season after leading the Bayern Munich backline in the club's historic treble-winning campaign last season.

With four interceptions, two tackles and a passing accuracy of 96%, the 28-year-old Alaba was immaculate with his feet yet again, helping his side play out from the back comfortably and providing cover for the marauding Lucas Hernandez.

Undoubtedly, the departure of David Alaba would leave a huge void in the Bayern Munich defence as he does not look likely to sign a new contract with the club.

Jerome Boateng: 7/10

Another day, another reliable performance from the once 'finished' defender. Hansi Flick has got his senior players back at their best, with Jerome Boateng being one of the few who was rated not good enough to play for Bayern Munich only a few months ago.

Bas Dost did not have a sight at goal as Boateng had a fairly enjoyable outing in keeping Eintracht Frankfurt at bay. It was a good day at the office for the centre-back as Bayern Munich bagged their fourth clean sheet of the season.

Bouna Sarr: 8/10

The €10 million signing from Marseille was handed his league debut against Frankfurt as Hansi Flick decided to drop Benjamin Pavard for the night. Sarr paid off his manager's faith with a scintillating performance.

After an incredible 19-20 season with Marseille FC, Bouna Sarr looks set to continue his good form in Germany. The 28-year-old was tough to contain against Frankfurt, completing four dribbles and eight duels. He also bagged an assist and produced a solid defensive performance.

Joshua Kimmich: 9/10

Does Joshua Kimmich ever have a bad game? While plenty of fans are still undecided about his best position, the 25-year-old surely seems to produce constant five-star performances wherever he plays, be it as a right-back or as a defensive midfielder.

Frankfurt lacked bereft of ideas in closing down Bayern Munich's maestro, as the German sprayed passes across the pitch with ease, registering a staggering 16 long balls completed and 98 touches in a single game of football.

Leon Goretzka: 7/10

While Bayern Munich racked up another big win, Leon Goretzka won't be the happiest man considering he did not have the best of games. By his standards, his individual game could've been much better against a rather impoverished midfield.

Goretzka, a midfielder who loves scoring goals and bombing into the box, did his basics well, though. It was his aerial prowess that came to the fore in Bayern Munich's first goal of the night as he won the ball and played Kingsley Coman through on goal.

Douglas Costa: 8/10

Along with Bouna Sarr, Douglas Costa was also rewarded with his first start of the 2020-21 Bundesliga campaign as the 30-year-old celebrated a happy homecoming of sorts.

As usual, Costa did what he does best: attract opposition players, vanquish them in 1v1 battles and create space for his forwards and midfielders to exploit.

Lewandowski's third goal was the result of one such move by Costa as he dragged one of Frankfurt's centre-backs out of position before playing his colleague through.

Thomas Muller: 6/10

It was a rather poor day at the office for one of Bayern Munich's most vital players. Thomas Muller had a very quiet game against Frankfurt.

In a fixture in which Bayern Munich scored five, Muller must be upset that he did not contribute to the hammering.

The 31-year-old, who loves scoring goals, would look to bounce back as Bayern Munich travel to Moscow in midweek to play Lokomotiv in the Champions League.

Kingsley Coman: 7/10

On one of the flanks, Bayern Munich have Kingsley Coman; the club's hero in the 2019-20 Champions League final. However, like Muller, the 24-year-old did not have the greatest of outings against Frankfurt.

It was an above-average performance from Coman, but it is good to see the Frenchman finally staying fit for games as the fixture list toughens.

Robert Lewandowski: 10/10

Is it even a surprise anymore? The Polish international bagged another perfect hattrick in the Bundesliga. Eintracht Frankfurt were not much of a match for Lewandowski as his off-the-ball movement, aerial ability and calmness in front of goal floored the visitors.

With a near flawless performance, Robert Lewandowski leads the goalscoring charts in the Bundesliga with ten goals to his name in just five appearances, which is four more than the second-highest scorer Andrej Kramaric.

Player Ratings of Bayern Munich substitutes:

Lucas Hernandez: 7/10

Hansi Flick is seemingly more inclined towards playing Lucas Hernandez over Alphonso Davies. Despite Davies being the better full-back, it is evident that Flick values the defensive solidity that the former Atletico Madrid man brings to the table.

An unfortunate injury to Davies in the third minute of the game meant that Hernandez, who did not start, was called up to the task. The Frenchman did a decent job in letting his wingers exploit the channels as he overlapped efficiently while also providing consistent defensive cover.

Leroy Sane: 7/10

The 24-year-old winger was named in the squad to face Frankfurt after recovering from a knee injury. Sane was declared fit and was an effective option for Flick on the bench in case things went downhill for Bayern Munich.

However, Bayern Munich cruised through the game before Costa was replaced by Sane in the 68th minute.

Just four minutes into the game, the former Manchester City winger produced an absolute peach of a strike to make it 4-0 for Bayern Munich, adding the gloss on an already impressive scoreline. With this performance, he could certainly be in contention to start against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Champions League.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting: 5/10

Robert Lewandowski was replaced by Choupo-Moting just a few minutes after the talisman secured his hattrick. However, nothing significant came from the former Stoke City striker as he played thirty minutes and completed three passes.

Javi Martinez: 6/10

After Thomas Muller was taken off, Javi Martinez came on and helped Bayern Munich see out the game. Safe to say, he carried out the job he was assigned, completing a pleasant 30 minutes on the pitch.

Jamal Musiala: 7/10

Another superstar in the making for the Bavarian giants, Jamal Musiala is one of the brightest prospects coming through the ranks for Bayern Munich.

The 17-year-old has an immaculate first touch, incredible dribbling prowess in tight spaces and has an uncanny knack of scoring goals.

The Englishman is yet to start for his club but has already bagged two Bundesliga goals. One of them came against Frankfurt. He was the quickest to latch on to a rebound and make it 5-0 for the mighty Reds.